boAt Lunar Connect Pro and Lunar Call Pro Introduced

As a usual affair, boAt has added new smartwatches as part of the Lunar series in India. There’s the new Lunar Connect Pro and the Lunar Call Pro with an AMOLED display and Bluetooth Calling support while helping you analyze the arguably popular sport in the country, Cricket. Have a look at the details below.

boAt Lunar Series: Specs and Features

boAt’s new Lunar series has a round 1.39-inch AMOLED display with up to 600 nits of brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate, and the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality. You can customize watch faces via Watch Face Studio in the boAt Crest app. Both the Lunar Connect Pro and the Call Pro use the Apollo3 chipset for two times faster performance.

There’s the HD speaker and microphone to enable Bluetooth Calling and the added functionality of saving up to 20 phone numbers and directly making calls via any of the two watches.

boAt Lunar Connect Pro

One interesting thing is the incorporation of StanceBeam. This introduces SensAI to provide cricket analytics like bowling speed, bat swing, hits and misses, angles, power, and more. You can also get tips to better your game.

The smartwatches come with over 700 active modes to track biking, dancing, and even cooking, among others. The Lunar Connect Pro and Call Pro are backed by a 260mAh battery, which can last up to 15 days on a single charge. There’s support for ASAP Charge tech and Advanced Power Saving Mode.

boAt Lunar Call Pro

The various health features include a heart rate sensor, a blood oxygen sensor, a sleep tracker, a stress tracker, and a breath control mode. You can also get live cricket scores, sedentary and hydration reminders, notifications from various apps, and more. The boAt Lunar Connect Pro and the Lunar Call Pro support an IP68 rating.

Price and Availability

The boAt Lunar Connect Pro has an MRP of Rs 10,999 and the Lunar Call Pro retails at Rs 6,990. However, as a special launch offer, both can be bought at Rs 3,499 via the company’s website. There’s a year’s warranty on both smartwatches.

While the Lunar Connect Pro comes in Metallic Black, Active Black, Ink Blue, and Cherry Blossom colors, the Lunar Call Pro will be available in Metallic Black, Charcoal Black, Deep Blue, and Cherry Blossom colorways.