Fire-Boltt’s Latest Smartwatch Is Designed for Women; Check It Out!

Fire-Boltt has launched a new smartwatch called Pristine as part of its Luxe collection in India. The watch falls in the affordable price category and has been specified for women. Check out the price, features, and more details below.

Fire-Boltt Pristine: Specs and Features

The Fire-Boltt Pristine has a metal build and a shell-printed stainless steel bezel. It comes in two strap variants; silicon and ceramic. The former has three colors, namely, Pink, Gold, and Silver while the latter has a pearl white color with a gold dial. There’s a dedicated crown too for easy navigation.

It has a 43mm dial and a 1.32-inch round display with a screen resolution of 360×360 pixels and 3D curved glass. There’s support for Bluetooth Calling, thanks to the inbuilt speaker and microphone. Users can view the call history, sync contacts, and even dial numbers directly from the watch.

The health features include a heart rate sensor, a period tracker, a sleep tracker, and a SpO2 sensor. The Fire-Boltt Pristine has over 60 sports modes to track several physical activities. Users can also get water drinking and sedentary reminders too. There’s the ability to track steps, calories, and distance covered.

Commenting on the launch, Aayushi Kishore and Arnav Kishore, Co-Founders of Fire-Boltt, said, “We are ecstatic to introduce our first-ever Women’s LUXE Edition smartwatch. Crafted with utmost precision and artistry, Pristine is an ode to the spirit of women. We are confident that this elegant timepiece will delight our female customers as it will fulfill their fitness as well as fashion needs.“

Other features include remote camera/music controls, two kinds of menu UIs, support for an AI voice assistant, and more. The 210mAh battery is claimed to last up to 15 days on a single charge.

Price and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Pristine is priced at Rs 2,999 (Rs 3,999 on Flipkart) and competes with options like the boAt Lunar Connect Pro and Lunar Call Pro, the Pebble Frost, and more. It can be purchased via the company’s website and Flipkart.

Buy Fire-Boltt Pristine via Flipkart