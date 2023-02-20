Fire-Boltt Introduces Its Premium Smartwatch, Blizzard in India

Fire-Boltt has introduced its new premium smartwatch called Blizzard in India. The watch has a premium-looking design, Bluetooth Calling functionality, and more at a sub-Rs 5,000 price tag. Have a look at the details below.

Fire-Boltt Blizzard: Specs and Features

The Blizzard smartwatch’s body combines stainless steel and ceramic and is very similar to the recently launched Quantum smartwatch. It also includes a rotating crown and two functional buttons, one for the back option and the other for the home. It has anti-corrosion properties and an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

There’s a 1.28-inch display with a screen resolution of 240×240 pixels and supports a number of watch faces. There’s the classic dial option too. The watch also includes Bluetooth Calling with an inbuilt microphone and speaker.

You get more than 120 sports modes and health features like a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, and a period tracker. You can also record the basics like the steps taken, calories burnt, and more.

The Fire-Boltt Blizzard has a 220mAh battery, which can last up to 7 days on a single charge, and supports functionalities like camera/music controls, an alarm clock, weather updates, inbuilt games, and, access to Google Assistant or Siri, among other things.

Price and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Blizzard is priced at Rs 3,499, which is slightly more expensive than the Quantum watch and competes with options like the Watch D Talk, the Amazfit GTR 4, and more options in India. It will be available, starting February 23 from the company’s website and Flipkart.

The smartwatch comes in Mystic Black, Iconic Gold, and Brilliant Silver colorways.