Fire-Boltt Quantum Arrives with Bluetooth Calling, TWS Connect, and More

Fire-Boltt has a new smartwatch for you called the Quantum, which brings along exciting features like TWS Connect, Bluetooth Calling, and much more, all coming at a really affordable price. Check out the price, features, and more below.

Fire-Boltt Quantum: Specs and Features

Fire-Boltt’s Quantum has a metal frame and a ceramic body, along with stainless steel straps. There’s a 1.28-inch round display with a screen resolution of 240×240 pixels. It also comes with various watch face options. The premium-looking design also has anti-corrosion properties.

It has an inbuilt microphone and speaker for Bluetooth Calling. You will be able to answer or reject calls via the watch itself and even dial the contacts too. The TWS Connect feature allows you to connect your earbuds to the watch. The same feature can also be found on the Fire-Boltt Infinity, which was launched last month in India.

There’s inbuilt storage of 128MB, which can enable space for music so that listening to songs is easy at any time. Besides these, the Fire-Boltt Quantum comes with health features like a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 monitor, a sleep tracker, and a period tracker. You will also have multiple sports modes to track running, treadmill, and more activities. You can also track the calories, steps, and distance covered.

The watch has a 350mAh battery, which can last up to 7 days. Additional features include remote camera controls, smart notifications, an alarm clock, a timer, a stopwatch, weather updates, DND mode, sedentary reminders, voice assistance, and more. It also gets an IP67 rating.

Price and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Quantum retails at Rs 2,999 and rivals watches like the NoiseFit Twist, the Dizo Watch D2, and more. It will be up for grabs via Amazon India and the company’s website.

The smartwatch comes in Black, Black Red, Green, and Blue.