Dizo Watch R Talk, Watch D Talk Launched in India; Check out the Details!

Realme’s TechLife brand has launched the new Watch R Talk and the Watch D Talk in India. These two smartwatches come with the Bluetooth Calling feature, which is a first for the company. Have a look at the price, features, and more.

Dizo Watch R Talk: Specs and Features

The Dizo Watch R Talk gets a circular dial and a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with the Always-on-Display (AOD) feature, a 360×360 screen resolution, and a peak brightness of 500 nits. It gets support for more than 150 watch faces and has a metal frame.

It has a single chipset solution for enhanced connectivity and reduced power consumption. There’s support for the dial pad, synced contacts, and call records. It comes with noise cancellation for calls and the voice assistant feature too.

The watch comes with 110 sports modes, the ability to track steps/calories, water drinking reminders, sedentary reminders, and more. It also supports a 24×7 heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, and a period tracker too. It can also support the running route using the connected phone’s GPS via the Dizo app.

Additionally, the Dizo Watch R Talk gets a 300mAh battery and up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge, smart notifications, IP68 water resistance, smart notifications, camera/music controls, and more. It comes in Glossy Black and Sleek Silver colors.

Dizo Watch D Talk: Specs and Features

The Dizo Watch D Talk has a square dial and a bigger 1.8-inch display with a peak brightness of 550 nits and a resolution of 240×286 pixels. The watch also supports more than 150 watch faces. It also supports the calling feature and the ability to answer/reject/mute calls.

It gets 120+ sports modes and the same health features as the Dizo Watch R Talk, including the heart rate sensor, sleep tracker, a SpO2 monitor, and more. It is backed by a smaller 260mAh battery, which can last up to 7 days on a single charge.

Other features include in-built games, IP68 certification, camera/music controls, and more. The Watch D Talk comes in Classic Black, Silver Grey, and Light Green colorways.

Price and Availability

The Dizo Watch R Talk is priced at Rs 4,999 (special price, Rs 3,799) and the Dizo Watch D Talk retails at Rs 3,999 (special price, Rs 2,799). While the former will be available from September 13, the latter will be up for grabs, starting September 16.

Both will be available via Flipkart and eventually reach select retail stores soon.