PUBG Mobile’s comeback in India is still uncertain but its much-awaited homegrown rival, FAU-G, finally has a launch date. Yeah, the Fearless and United Guards (FAU-G) are finally coming to your mobile devices later this month. The game’s developer has not only confirmed the FAU-G launch date but also share a new cinematic video today. It gives us a closer look at the gameplay, combat styles, and weapons.

FAU-G Launch Date Announced

In an official tweet, developer nCore Games has confirmed that FAU-G will launch in India on 26th January 2021. The company is known to pick auspicious days to tease the game. And well, the game launch will coincide with Republic Day in the country. You can check out the official announcement right here:

What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem 🦁 FAU:G! #FAUG #nCore_Games Pre-register now https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J

Launch 🎮 26/1@vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg pic.twitter.com/VGpBZ3HaOS — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) January 3, 2021

The launch date reveal is accompanied by a new cinematic video, which gives us yet another look at the gameplay. The teaser shows FAU-G commandos fighting enemies trying to enter the country at LAC (Line of Actual Control) in Ladakh. This is probably the ‘first mission in the game,’ which is said to be based on the skirmish between the Indian and Chinese forces in Galwan Valley. It resulted in 20 soldiers being martyred and this game is one way of showing our respect to these brave men.

Gameplay and Combat Details

In the teaser video above, we also get a first taste of the combat in FAU-G. You will not only brawl with enemies (we are talking about hand-to-hand combat) but also be able to use clubs (as shown below) and even firearms. You can see the soldiers using what looks like AK-47s in the video. We have also received a first look at the home screen UI, which showcases your character front and center. There also seems to be two types of in-game currency.

Also, if you didn’t already know, FAU-G is not a battle royale game like PUBG. If you are looking to fight other real players, then you are mistaken. A battle royale mode, however, is said to be in the works and will arrive at a later date.

We got our first official look at FAU-G on the occasion of Dusshera, with Android pre-registration opening up on Gurupurab at the end of November. The game has already garnered more than 1 million pre-registrations. It will initially be available on Android devices, with an iOS release scheduled for sometime in the future.

If you’re eager to play FAU-G when it launches in India, head to this link and register to receive a notification whenever the game goes live. You can also choose to have the game automatically installed on your smartphone.