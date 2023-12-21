Eiichiro Oda Asked AI to Compose a One Piece Song; Give It a Listen!

Yeah, you read that right! We are at a point in our lives when everyone is trying to build different creative things with AI. The AI fever has even caught up with One Piece author Eiichiro Oda, who has recruited the help of AI to write a song about his popular manga. Curious what it sounds like? Keep reading to learn all about this AI song.

The AI x One Piece collaboration to produce a catchy song was something we didn’t expect to see online today. The official One Piece X account (formerly Twitter) shared the news about Eiichiro Oda’s experimentation with AI to create a song about his most beloved work, One Piece.

The song is titled “YO-HO-HO, We Pirates” and has been created using the AI music creation tool called Suno. This AI tool has been in the news recently because of its plugin being released for Microsoft’s AI chatbot — Copilot. This title is something that Brook, the musician of the Straw Hat Pirates, could only think of! Yet the AI came up with that, and it’s pretty decent. You can hear the One Piece AI song for yourself here: 尾田さんから担当に送られたオリジナルソング…❗️



タイトルは

「YO-HO-HOおれ達海賊」

だそうです。 pic.twitter.com/CNwqLZ3o8f— ONE PIECE スタッフ【公式】/ Official (@Eiichiro_Staff) December 21, 2023

The musical marvel generated by the AI was quite impressive, resembling the tunes of famous pop songs by various Japanese idols. While the song may seem generic, the lyrics written by AI were a perfect description of what the One Piece series is about. This must have surprised Oda, who liked the song very much, as is evident by the fact that he took the initiative to share it with his fans.

The recent news of the One Piece remake made the fans and the creator incredibly happy. And I’m sure we are in for another great year with One Piece in all of its forms, starting with the Egghead arc in anime next month. That said, what do you think about this song generated by AI? Let us know in the comments below.