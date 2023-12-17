One Piece Anime Remake by WIT Studio Announced

Who would have seen this coming? During Jump Festa 2024, we got a surprising and mind-blowing announcement in the form of a One Piece anime remake. The announcement comes on the heels of the 25th anniversary of the series in 2024, and the remake is confirmed to be produced by WIT Studio. That said, here is everything you need to know about the new One Piece anime remake, its production staff, and when it is coming.

The One Piece: Remake Anime Series Announced

If you are an ardent follower of different kinds of anime, you must already know how magnificent any anime series produced by the WIT Studio is! The OG seasons of Attack on Titan and Vinland Saga were produced by WIT before MAPPA Studios took over. Moreover, the fan-favorite comedy series Spy x Family is also currently made by the same studios.

So, the One Piece anime remake is indeed a ground-breaking announcement, and one of the best anime studios in Japan, WIT Studio, will be taking the mantle to deliver the remake titled “THE ONE PIECE” for the present and future generations. It should also be noted that Netflix will be distributing the remake anime, and thus, it will be released only on their streaming platform. ◆━━━━━━━━━━━━━◆



新アニメシリーズ

『𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗣𝗜𝗘𝗖𝗘』制作決定

⁰◆━━━━━━━━━━━━━◆



WIT STUDIOにて『ONE PIECE』

〝東の海〟編から再びアニメ化！



🏴‍☠️特報映像 https://t.co/kzHssytPQf

￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣#ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/zrpvtmS94O— ONE PIECE スタッフ【公式】/ Official (@Eiichiro_Staff) December 17, 2023

Furthermore, the remake will start from scratch, as the production team at WIT has decided to start adapting the manga from the very start, that is from East Blue Saga. The East Blue Saga will feature some of the best One Piece arcs, from the Romance Dawn Arc to the Loguetown Arc. You can check out the announcement video here:

Not only are the fans surprised and delighted with this news, but the production team behind the upcoming remake of the One Piece series has also shared their thoughts in official statements. As shared via an official tweet, check out the statements below.

The WIT Studio president, Takeshi Wada, has also shared his excitement about the upcoming remake. In his words:

After thinking through many concerns before taking on this new adventure, I decided to discuss it with everyone and take a stand. ONE PIECE is an anime with over 1000 episodes created by everyone at Toei Animation. I am humbled by the weight of our history and the prospect of charting a new trajectory.

Furthermore, Wada added, “We aim to electrify people all over the world by carefully depicting the challenges of pursuing dreams, friendship with friends, and hope for the future, as depicted by Eiichiro Oda. In order to deliver this work to every corner of the world, we still need the help of all creators. Would you like to participate in this project and engrave your name on the film? WIT STUDIO is looking forward to your participation!!”

As the production staff mentioned in its comments in the tweet linked above, the release date of the One Piece remake is yet to be confirmed. The One Piece remake is a “long way off,” as per their statement. This means it will take a long time to get our hands on it.

Never in my dreams would I have ever thought that my favorite anime TV series, One Piece, would be getting a remake, and that too by the famed WIT Studio. This revamp of One Piece is already the talk of the town with the announcement, and it’s going to break the internet when the debut episode releases on Netflix. That said, what do you think of the One Piece remake announcement? Do let us know in the comments below.