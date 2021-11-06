Check Air Quality Index (AQI) Near You Right from Google Search; Here’s How

Like every year, air quality in most Indian cities deteriorated after Diwali celebrations due to the use of firecrackers. While the country continues to recover from the air pollution, Google India took to Twitter to share a handy way to help users stay informed of the air quality in their area.

Check Air Quality From Google Search

“Find real-time information about the air quality in your area on Google Search, so you can take care of yourself and those you love. Search for ‘air quality near me’,” wrote Google India on Twitter. To check air quality near your location, you can use this direct link to access the Google Search results page containing air quality data of your area.

For the uninitiated, air quality index is a system to easily assess the air quality of a region. It transforms air quality data of various pollutants into a single number and color for better comprehension. You can check the usual air quality range and their severity below:

0-50 = Good

51-100 = Satisfactory

101-200 = Moderate

201-300 = Poor

301-400 = Very Poor

401-500 = Severe

Google sources air quality data for search results from the Central Pollution Control Board of India. The tool shows the last updated time and the level of impact on the air quality in your area. If you’re interested in browsing the air quality of regions across the country, you could also consider directly visiting CPCB’s official National Air Quality Index page right here. Moreover, almost all the best weather apps will show you the air quality in your region.