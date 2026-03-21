Netflix Is Finally Developing Its Own Invincible, But Darker

For years, the industry bombarded audiences with clean heroes who seemed like holy figures, predictable story arcs, and everything that was simple and straightforward. However, things changed when television shows like Invincible and The Boys arrived. They showcased to the world that it’s not necessary that the ones with powers will necessarily be heroes; sometimes they can be corrupt and deeply flawed.

The modern viewers are always on the lookout for TV shows or movies that openly mess with the traditional idea of heroism. That’s what makes darker, more grounded superhero stories rise and shine in today’s landscape. So, while Netflix has a plethora of content from different genres in its huge library, it seems the streaming service is all set to make its own version of Invincible, but even darker.

Netflix Is Turning Brian Michael Bendis’ ‘Powers’ Into a Dark Adult Animated Series

Image Credit: Dark Horse Comics (via Amazon)

Written by Brian Michael Bendis and illustrated by Michael Avon Oeming, Powers takes place in a world where having superpowers is not something that makes one extraordinary; in fact, it’s very common. The series revolves around two police detectives, Deena Pilgrim and Christian Walker, from the homicide department. They are tasked to investigate Powers, people with superpowers. Well, before becoming a police officer, Walker was a superhero himself.

Reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix is translating Dark Horse’s superhero-crime saga into an adult animated series, with close involvement from the creators. While Bendis writes the pilot, Oeming handles the visuals. Dark Horse Entertainment‘s Keith Goldberg and Chris Tongue will serve as the executive producers.

For the unaquainted, the comic was adapted into a live-action series in 2015, which starred Sharlto Copley and Susan Heyward. It ran for two seasons, but the negative reviews for its poor execution and low-budget feel led it to become a largely forgotten project. So, let’s see if the Netflix adaptation can do justice to the source material, considering the fanbase it builds with most projects.