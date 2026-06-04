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Fortnite Leak Reveals Brazilian Football Star Vinicius Jr Joining the Icon Series Soon

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Fortnite Vinicius Jr Skin
Image Credit: Goal.com
In Short
  • A Fortnite Vinicius Junior skin is set to arrive soon.
  • The leak regarding the skin came from a promotional video released by Nike.
  • Players can expect to see the football superstar in the Item Shop in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3.
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Epic Games is set to bring the worlds of their iconic battle royale and global football together once again. According to a recent promotional leak, players can soon expect to see a Fortnite Vinicius Junior skin join the game’s long list of Icon Series outfits.

Nike Accidentally Reveals Upcoming Fortnite Vinicius Junior Skin Through Ads

While data miners usually dig up hints and leaks regarding upcoming Fortnite skins directly from the game files, the Fortnite Vinicius Junior collab was revealed through a Nike partnership. Many fans spotted a tease for the Vinicius Junior skin through a newly distributed promotional ad from Nike. Given that the player has an ongoing partnership with the brand and Nike is a frequent collaborator with Fortnite, it essentially confirms the crossover.

Fortnite Vinicius Jr Skin Leak
Image Credit: X / SamLeakss

As of now, Epic has yet to officially confirm the collaboration. However, players can expect Vinicius Jr. to join the Fortnite Item Shop soon after Chapter 7 Season 3 goes live. The skin will likely feature Vini Jr.’s signature hairstyle and classic Brazilian jersey look, along with other cosmetics like a back bling and pickaxe.

This will likely be the first of many football collabs coming to Fortnite, as the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off in less than a week. While Epic has kept a tight lid on the exact release date, Vinicius Jr could come to the Fortnite Item Shop around June 11, 2026, as that is when the World Cup will hold its first game.

Will you be purchasing the new Vinicius Jr. skin in the Item Shop? Tell us in the comments below!

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Portrait of Pranav Maytray
Pranav Maytray

A die-hard fan of anything Souls-Like and lore-heavy. Can't help but dive deep into everything Fortnite, a long time favourite of his. In his free time, Pranav loves to watch movies, read comics, play Elden Ring (or Nightreign), and, most importantly, make music.

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