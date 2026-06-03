God of War Laufey Announced As Faye Returns in New Afterlife Adventure

The curtain on the much-anticipated God of War game has been lifted as Santa Monica’s next title God of War Laufey has been revealed. The frost giant Faye returns after her death in Midgard and embarks on an adventure of her own in the afterlife. The State of Play June 2026 reveal showed 10 full minutes of gameplay and more details about the upcoming game by Cory Barlog‘s studio.

Santa Monica’s Next GoW Game God of War Laufey Announced, Still In Development

The full 10-minute gameplay for God of War Laufey was revealed at PlayStation State of Play June 2026 towards the end of the show in a surprise announcement. Immediately following the events of Faye’s cremation by the hands of Kratos outside their house, Faye’s spirit wakes up in The Everywhen, as she navigates the mysterious world with unique creatures.

Deborah Ann Woll reprises her role as Faye from the first two games. Here’s the official synopsis: “Death was supposed to be the end, but for Laufey (Faye), warrior and wife to Kratos, a new adventure is just beginning. Awakening unexpectedly in a strange land after her funeral, Faye discovers the plans she put in place to protect Kratos and Atreus are now at risk. To save the ones she loves, Faye must fight through the afterlife of the gods — the Everywhen — where ruthless gods from across mythology vie for power in a land overflowing with dangerous magic.”

God of War Laufey brings Faye to the forefront, exploring the humanity, strengths, and flaws of the person whose legacy was beloved in the minds of many. When it comes to Everywhen, here’s what the devs revealed: “Odin was haunted by the prophecy of his demise during the events of Ragnarök, obsessively pursuing knowledge of something beyond the afterlives of mortals. In God of War Laufey, we explore the answer to that question: What happens to the gods when they die?”

“The Everywhen is the birthplace and endpoint to which all magic returns, a transcendent realm above those we’ve come to know. A location in which gods and creatures from different mythologies come together, and not always in harmonious coexistence.”

The video goes on as Faye wields a sword from a dead corpse, investigating mysterious masked individuals and fighting off creatures made of plants. Similar to the first God of War title by Cory Barlog, combat shows brutal melee gameplay as Faye slashes her foes.

As she moves deeper into the cave, she gets captured by Mongolian-speaking creatures wielding mysterious powers, and Faye plans to rescue other captives. Shortly after, it’s revealed that Bexe and Sekhmet’s army has captured her as they beat Faye down. They hint that the gateway to Midgard is closed and there’s no escape for her from here.

Sekhmet then mounts a six-legged creature and flies away as Faye is captured in a cage. She then encounters a talking ribbon called Rue and a cube called Phranque who hold a magical sword inside. As she tries to escape, she uses her magic to break open the cage and free the talking sword. When she wakes up, she wields the sword and fights off demons using her magic and the weapon. The sword attack features a ribbon whip, a sword slashing through foes, and a cube assisting her as a sidekick.

Shortly after, fans are treated to a boss fight that promises the same thrill as the two God of War games that Santa Monica is lauded for when it comes to rebooting the series with a Norse saga. Paradise or prison, Faye will need to uncover hidden mysteries about the true nature of the Everywhen throughout her journey if she is to have any hope of finding her way home.

The trailer ends with the title reveal as the game is still in development. The game is directed by Ariel Lawrence, someone who is a close collaborator with Cory Barlog. While we didn’t get an exact release date or window, fans can expect more at The Game Awards this year.