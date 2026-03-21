Nicholas Brendon, ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Star, Passes Away at 54

Buffy the Vampire Slayer established itself as one of the most influential television series of all time. Following its debut in 1997, it quickly became a cult classic, giving every actor involved lifelong global recognition. One of these stars was Nicholas Brendon, who portrayed Xander Harris, a key character in the series. He was a comic relief and the most relatable character with whom the fandom deeply resonated. The recent news of Brendon’s passing has since sent shocks across the fandom, drawing widespread reactions from the entertainment community, as well as the huge fandom he garnered.

Nicholas Brendon’s Passing Confirmed by Family

Image Credit: X/@Variety

News of Nicholas Brendon’s death surfaced via a social media post from his family. It reads, ‘We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon.’ The post also revealed that the actor passed away peacefully in his sleep. In addition, it also mentioned that the world knows Brendon as an actor who has breathed life into several fictional characters. However, he recently developed a passion for art and painting, which he shared with his family.

“He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was.”

Since the post has emerged on social media, fans have been flooding the comment section with emotional messages. While some of them are showing condolences to the family, others are showing the love they have for the actor. A touching comment on Instagram reads, “I named my son Xander after his character. Rest in Peace, Nicolas.” “This is heartbreaking. You will be forever missed. Thank you for being Xander, the heart of it all,” states another.

Reportedly, Brendon suffered a heart attack in 2023, and he also went through several spinal surgeries due to cauda equina syndrome.

Nicholas Brendon’s Acting Legacy

Nicholas Brendon actively appeared in films and television series from 1993. His acting debut project was Married… with Children, an American sitcom television show in which he appeared as Guy in Ray-Ray’s Gang in an episode. Following that, he blessed the industries with projects including Psycho Beach Party, Celeste in the City, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and more. However, his success came after he appeared as Xander Harris in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Fans say that his character was the most relatable and deeply human in the entire series.

Well, Buffy the Demon Slayer was undoubtedly the highlight of Brendon’s career, which truly made him a household name. However, there are some other notable titles that deserve every bit of your attention; these include Criminal Minds and Kitchen Confidential.