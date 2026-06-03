A Big Minecraft Update Might Be Closer Than Ever as Popular Streamer Hints at Major Plans

Minecraft fans may finally have a reason to get excited about more than the game’s smaller content drops. Over the past few years, Mojang has focused on delivering bite-sized updates, often bringing only limited changes to the game. The strategy has split the community, with some players calling for a return to the massive updates of the past while others have appreciated the steady rollout of long-requested features. Now, a recent statement from one of the game’s biggest creators has sparked fresh speculation that a major Minecraft update could be on the way.

The discussion began after the popular Spanish creator Bobicraft confirmed that Mojang is indeed working on something much larger than the smaller seasonal drops behind the scenes. The game developers, however, have remained careful with the official news on the big updates in the recent Minecraft live event at TwitchCon.

Image Credit: Bobicraft

In Bobicraft’s livestream, he implied that the drop system exists partly to keep the players supplied with content while the developers focus on something far more ambitious. This single statement was enough to send the community into a frenzy. The reason is quite common to us all. Even a few years ago, Minecraft updates used to feel magical. However, the recent drops rarely bring a major feature that actually has a use in the game progression.

The reaction from the players on X and Reddit has been mixed but very passionate. Some feel that the studio should have communicated this possibility clearly rather than a single-line announcement of “there will be long-term initiatives in the background“.

A few players also believe that if we know a bigger project is in development, the smaller updates would make more sense and be easier to appreciate. There is a massive speculation around what might be included in the next big Minecraft update. That includes the Deep Dark Portal or the Minecraft Ancient City Portal.

Although the structure has been there since the Ancient Cities were introduced in the Wild Update, it has not turned on yet. Moreover, you get to see some mysterious Redstone contraptions right below the Deep Dark Portal. This suggests there could be hidden mechanics to somehow use them and head to a brand-new dimension.

However, Mojang Studios has neither officially announced any new dimension update nor anything related to the Deep Dark Portal yet. Among all these speculations, if Bobicraft’s comments are accurate, Mojang may be quietly preparing something bigger than anybody could have expected. And finally, the smaller drops with minimal features would make some sense.

Until then, just open up your launcher to load the last few pre-releases and test the experimental Chaos Cubed update features in the worlds generated using our best Minecraft seeds.