Wolverine Gameplay Reveal Shows Insomniac’s Bloodiest Game Yet

Marvel’s Wolverine is the next big game from Insomniac. The State of Play for June 2026 has finally revealed the much-anticipated gameplay, and it features everything we fans have desired in a Wolverine game. The Wolverine gameplay reveal showcased intense gore, with Logan shredding through enemies like a hot knife through butter. Wolverine might be Insomniac’s bloodiest game yet, but that’s not even scratching the game’s surface.

Marvel’s Wolverine Gameplay Reveal in State of Play June 2026

The best part about Marvel’s Wolverine gameplay reveal was the intense gore. From slicing enemies in half to driving his claws into enemy skulls, Marvel’s Wolverine clearly won’t be shying away from filling your screen with blood. What’s interesting as Logan takes damage, we can clearly see its impact on his body, which eventually regenerates. This cool addition looks outstanding and was my favorite part of the game reveal.

Alongside all the gore, we also learned that Marvel’s Wolverine will be a single-player action RPG game with a focus on cinematic storytelling. So, don’t expect an open world like Insomniac’s Spider-Man. Other than that, we also saw three X-Men characters appear in the gameplay trailer: Jean, Mystique, and Sabertooth.

Jean had a fighting sequence with Wolverine, which hints that we may have a companion system in the game. The fighting also showcased stealth takedowns and skills. We noticed four skill slots on the bottom left corner, but there may be more available with specific button combinations.

The gameplay trailer also focused on a mission where Logan was trying to save mutants from a team of armed enemies. Many of the enemies had robotic arms and wielded futuristic weapons. Who this organization was or who the main villain is yet to be revealed.

Overall, I loved Marvel’s Wolverine gameplay and cannot wait for the game’s eventual release. What’s your opinion on the gameplay? Tell us in the comments section below.