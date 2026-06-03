Home > News > Wolverine Gameplay Reveal Shows Insomniac’s Bloodiest Game Yet

Wolverine Gameplay Reveal Shows Insomniac’s Bloodiest Game Yet

Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
Comments 0
Wolverine Gameplay reveal
Image Credit: Insomniac Games
In Short
  • Marvel's Wolverine gameplay has been revealed in State of Play.
  • It features a ton of gore, making Wolverine the bloodiest Insomniac game yet.
  • The gameplay trailer also showcased a combat companion system featuring Jean.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

Marvel’s Wolverine is the next big game from Insomniac. The State of Play for June 2026 has finally revealed the much-anticipated gameplay, and it features everything we fans have desired in a Wolverine game. The Wolverine gameplay reveal showcased intense gore, with Logan shredding through enemies like a hot knife through butter. Wolverine might be Insomniac’s bloodiest game yet, but that’s not even scratching the game’s surface.

Marvel’s Wolverine Gameplay Reveal in State of Play June 2026

The best part about Marvel’s Wolverine gameplay reveal was the intense gore. From slicing enemies in half to driving his claws into enemy skulls, Marvel’s Wolverine clearly won’t be shying away from filling your screen with blood. What’s interesting as Logan takes damage, we can clearly see its impact on his body, which eventually regenerates. This cool addition looks outstanding and was my favorite part of the game reveal.

Alongside all the gore, we also learned that Marvel’s Wolverine will be a single-player action RPG game with a focus on cinematic storytelling. So, don’t expect an open world like Insomniac’s Spider-Man. Other than that, we also saw three X-Men characters appear in the gameplay trailer: Jean, Mystique, and Sabertooth.

Jean had a fighting sequence with Wolverine, which hints that we may have a companion system in the game. The fighting also showcased stealth takedowns and skills. We noticed four skill slots on the bottom left corner, but there may be more available with specific button combinations.

The gameplay trailer also focused on a mission where Logan was trying to save mutants from a team of armed enemies. Many of the enemies had robotic arms and wielded futuristic weapons. Who this organization was or who the main villain is yet to be revealed.

Overall, I loved Marvel’s Wolverine gameplay and cannot wait for the game’s eventual release. What’s your opinion on the gameplay? Tell us in the comments section below.

Related Articles
Onimusha Way of The Sword Release Date and Free Demo Announced at State of Play
Sanmay Chakrabarti Jun 3, 2026
Marvel’s Wolverine Pre-Order Guide: Editions, Prices, and More
Pranav Maytray Jun 3, 2026
Everything New Coming to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4
Ajith Kumar Jun 2, 2026
Valve Reportedly Threatened to Pull Rainbow Six Siege From Steam
Sanmay Chakrabarti Jun 2, 2026
#Tags
#gaming#featured#Marvel
Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...