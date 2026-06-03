Pokemon Champions Mobile Release Date Revealed On App Store and Google Play

The Pokemon Company’s highly anticipated competitive title, Pokemon Champions, has finally received a concrete release date for mobile platforms. According to the app listings on the Apple App Store, Champions is set to release on June 17, 2026, roughly two months after its Nintendo Switch debut.

Pokemon Champions Will Release on iOS and Android This Month

Pokemon Champions launched on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on April 8, 2026, as a free-to-start competitive battle simulator, bringing Mega Evolution to the centre stage. Since then, millions of smartphone players have been watching the calendar, waiting for a chance to jump into the new Pokemon title. Now, come June 17, they will be able to do exactly that.

Image Credit: Apple App Store

This two-month gap between the Switch and mobile Pokemon Champions releases isn’t the first time Nintendo has adopted this release strategy. Pokemon Unite also followed the same pattern, with the title launching on Switch on July 21, 2021, then arriving on mobile on September 22, 2021.

When the mobile version of Pokemon Champions does arrive on iOS and Android, it will not be a lesser experience than the Nintendo Switch version. The version will feature full cross-play and cross-save functionalities between the Switch and mobile platforms. This means players can climb the ranked ladder on their home console and pick right up where they left off on their phones.

The Pokemon Champions mobile version is expected to include all the same content as the Switch version. This includes a roster of around 186 Pokemon, the signature Omni Ring mechanic, and three distinct battle modes. The free-to-start model will also carry over, with Pokemon HOME compatibility allowing players to import their favourite companions from other entries in the franchise.

Are you excited about Champions finally having a release date attached to it? Will you be jumping into the new Pokemon title on your mobile device? Tell us in the comments below!