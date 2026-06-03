Onimusha Way of The Sword Release Date and Free Demo Announced at State of Play

Capcom is having one of its best years, with both Resident Evil Requiem and Pragmata becoming massive successes. But the year is far from over for Capcom, with the new Onimusha game also set to release this year. The release date for Onimusha Way of the Sword has finally been announced in the State of Play June 2026, along with a new demo that you can play right now.

Onimusha Way of The Sword Demo is Out Today

Onimusha Way of the Sword will be released on September 25, 2026. This makes September one of the most packed gaming months in recent years. What’s more interesting is that Capcom has also released a free demo for Onimusha Way of the Sword, being available starting today. This will let players get a good taste of the game’s combat before its eventual release.

Gamers can try out the many techniques, such as Parry, Deflect, Issen, Oni Armament, absorbing souls, and more. The demo will let them step into the Kiyomizu-dera Temple stage and battle against your arch-rival, Sasaki Ganryu. One thing to note is that the progress made in the demo won’t carry over to the full game.

Onimusha Way of the Sword’s pre-order has also been made available from today, so anyone interested in the game can get a good deal by purchasing it on all supported platforms. Pre-order bonuses include Charm: Lion Dog, which grants a buff to Musashi, and Sword Appearance: Sealed Curse, which will allow players to customize the appearance of their sword.

So, are you planning to play Onimusha Way of the Sword’s demo to try out the game’s combat? Or are you planning to wait for the game’s release? Tell us your opinion on the game in the comments section below, and whether you plan on playing it this September.