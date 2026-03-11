Nicole Kidman Opens Up About Keith Urban Divorce While Championing Women Filmmakers

Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman is entering a new phase of her life following her high-profile divorce from country star Keith Urban. According to new reports, she is doing so by focusing on family, work, and her long-running mission of supporting women filmmakers. The former couple ended their 19-year marriage in 2025, with Kidman filing for divorce after the pair announced their separation. Since then, the actress has continued to keep herself busy with her daughters and working on several high-profile projects. Now, this here is just a gist of everything she shared, so let’s dive into more details.

Navigating Life After Divorce While Focusing on Family and Work

While Nicole Kidman kept a majority of details regarding her divorce extremely personal, while speaking to Variety, she addressed how she is navigating life after the split, while focusing on her career and family, especially her daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Speaking about maintaining stability for her children and moving forward with optimism, Kidman said-

“Because I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good. What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that. Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect. I’m staying in a place of, “We are a family,” and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women.”

All the comments we have from Kidman point towards her desire to maintain privacy around the divorce, while prioritizing her daughters and her family dynamic with them.

Kidman Continues Mission to Support Female Directors

Image Credit: Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock

Even as she navigates through personal challenges, Kidman remains deeply committed to reshaping opportunities for women in Hollywood. In recent years, the actress has been vocal about the need for more female directors and has actively worked to collaborate with women filmmakers whenever possible.

To make sure her words match her actions, Nicole Kidman made a public promise to herself that she would work with a woman director every 18 months. She talked to TIME about the promise, where she said that to actually make a change, it was necessary to go ahead and do something about it. She stated-

“It was something I wanted to do because the only way to change the numbers was to actually get in the trenches and do it, and so I’m still in the trenches doing it.”

Keeping her promise and jumping into the “Trenches”, Kidman has collaborated with several women directors in both movies as well as television projects, using her status as an A-list actor to bring more female-led stories to the screen.

Nicole Kidman’s Practical Magic 2 Marks a Major New Project

One of the major and most anticipated projects from Kidman is Practical Magic 2, where she will be reunited with Sandra Bullock after almost 3 decades since the original cult classic was released in 1998. The sequel will witness her return to the character of Gillian Owens, continuing the magical story of the Owen sisters.

With multiple projects aligned, the actress is determined to move forward regardless of all she has endured on an emotional level. So, we wish her the best as she moves towards “What’s good”.