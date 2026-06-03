Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Trailer Returns Lara Croft’s First Adventure In Stunning Remake

A new trailer for Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, the second official remake of the OG 1996 game, dropped today at the State of Play event. While the remake was initially scheduled for a 2026 release, the latest trailer confirms an unexpected delay.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Delayed to February 2027

Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog have unveiled a brand-new trailer for Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis today at the State of Play. While gamers were waiting to experience Lara’s very first adventure, it was revealed that Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis has been postponed to February 12, 2027.

It’s possible that Crystal Dynamics may be avoiding a clash with GTA 6, releasing later this year. Now, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis will release in 2027, alongside Tomb Raider: Catalyst. It will be a double treat for Tomb Raider fans next year. In the meantime, you can check out the latest trailer for Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis below:

It is disappointing to see Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis delayed; however, the game’s visuals are stunning, and it will be worth the wait. The new trailer takes us to the iconic locations of Peru’s Lost Valley, the crumbling ruins of Greece, and more. The puzzles have also been rebuilt from scratch.

Now, with a semi-connected world, players can freely traverse across the lands and explore the popular locations, unlike ever before in the OG game or the first remake. Thus, Crystal Dynamics is promising a much bigger adventure for the fans in the upcoming title.

The preorders for Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis are live right now. The standard edition of the remake costs $59.99, and the deluxe edition is $69.99. You can access the game 48 hours earlier if you grab the Deluxe Edition of Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis. There are also additional perks, such as the Parisian Fugitive Outfit and Post-Launch DLC Story Pack.

Having said that, are you preordering Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.