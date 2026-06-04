Marvel Rivals June 4 Patch Notes: New Skins, Hero Fixes, and More

Marvel Rivals Season 8.5, the mid-season update, is right around the corner. Therefore, NetEase is releasing all the pending skins and making hero adjustments right before the new season starts. Unlike last week’s update, the latest patch doesn’t feature a big content drop. Nevertheless, here is everything new coming to the game based on the Marvel Rivals June 4 patch notes shared today.

The third content drop in Marvel Rivals Season 8 launches on June 4, 2026, at 9 AM UTC. Similar to the past two weeks’ updates, the latest June 4 patch is a tiny update. So, no server downtime, update the game, and you can hop back into the game with your squad right away.

According to the new Marvel Rivals patch notes we received today, here is everything new coming to the game in the June 4 update, including new skins and adjustments to heroes:

New In Store

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Mantis – Mandy Celestine: The Greeter Bundle ( Limited Time: June 5, 2026, at 2 AM UTC to July 3, 2026, at 2 AM UTC )

) Iron Man – Iron Samurai Bundle and Iron Samurai Emoji Bundle (Available From: June 5th, 2026, at 2 AM UTC)

Fixes and Optimizations

Heroes

Black Cat’s Aquatic Blind Spot: Fixed a rather bizarre interaction where if Black Cat and a teammate were gobbled up by Jeff the Land Shark’s Ultimate Ability, her active Faltine Flame Orb would lose its Reveal effect. Cats may hate the water, but Felicia’s mystic surveillance is now fully waterproof!

Fixed a rather bizarre interaction where if Black Cat and a teammate were gobbled up by Jeff the Land Shark’s Ultimate Ability, her active Faltine Flame Orb would lose its Reveal effect. Cats may hate the water, but Felicia’s mystic surveillance is now fully waterproof! Rogue’s Force-Field Friction: Resolved a kinetic anomaly where Rogue‘s Team-Up Ability, Hearts as One, would occasionally fail to deal its intended explosive damage if the kinetic blast collided with the Invisible Woman’s force shield. Sue Storm is tough, but Rogue’s Southern hospitality will now properly blast those around the shield as intended!

Other

S.H.I.E.L.D. Encryption Secured: Fixed a UI bug where the anonymity feature in Streamer Mode failed to conceal the other party’s nickname within Private Chat windows. Your secret identities are safe once more!

Fixed a UI bug where the anonymity feature in Streamer Mode failed to conceal the other party’s nickname within Private Chat windows. Your secret identities are safe once more! Khonshu’s Restored Relic: Fixed a visual anomaly where the Ankh jewel textures mysteriously vanished from Moon Knight‘s Suave Spector costume. The artifact’s mystic luster has been fully restored to its moonlit glory.

Fixed a visual anomaly where the Ankh jewel textures mysteriously vanished from Moon Knight‘s Suave Spector costume. The artifact’s mystic luster has been fully restored to its moonlit glory. Jeff’s Endless Groove: We’ve tweaked Jeff the Land Shark’s Primal Groove emote so it now plays in a continuous loop. The best boy in the Chronoverse can now keep the prehistoric rhythm going as long as he wants!

And that’s everything new coming to Marvel Rivals in the June 4 update. Let us know your thoughts about the new Mantis and Ironman skins in the comments below.