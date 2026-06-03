Control Resonant Release Date Announced As Dylan Returns to FBC in New Trailer

Remedy Entertainment has finally blown the lid off its highly anticipated sequel, Control Resonant, revealing a worldwide release date of September 24, 2026. The announcement was made during PlayStation’s recent State of Play broadcast, accompanied by a brand-new trailer that reveals new details about the game’s narrative and its protagonist, Dylan Faden.

Remedy’s critically acclaimed 2019 title “Control” introduced players to Jesse Faden as she cleaned up the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC) headquarters. However, Control Resonant is flipping the script and bringing Jesse’s brother, Dylan, into the spotlight. With the recent State of Play showcase, Remedy has also opened pre-orders for the title.

Image Credit: Remedy Entertainment

The official plot synopsis shared by Remedy Entertainment states that Dylan is being deployed by the FBC after years of confinement, with his mission being to take down The Hiss, a cosmic entity he has battled with before. The gameplay is set to revolve around Dylan harnessing his newfound powers to fight through a warped version of Manhattan and taking down waves of threats.

Additionally, the story will also focus on Dylan seeking out Jesse Faden while also fighting his own demons, which can manifest as deadly enemies on this journey. With Remedy Entertainment being on a hot streak with Control and Alan Wake 2, Control Resonant looks like it’s going to be yet another mechanically innovative experience for players when it releases on September 24, 2026.

Will you be jumping into Manhattan and helping Dylan take down this mysterious cosmic anomaly? Tell us in the comments below!