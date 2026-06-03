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Control Resonant Release Date Announced As Dylan Returns to FBC in New Trailer

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Control Resonant Release Date
Image Credit: Remedy Entertainment
In Short
  • Control Resonant is set to release on September 24, 2026.
  • Pre-orders for Control Resonant are now live.
  • The game will follow Dylan Fadden as he takes on The Hiss while looking for his sister.
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Remedy Entertainment has finally blown the lid off its highly anticipated sequel, Control Resonant, revealing a worldwide release date of September 24, 2026. The announcement was made during PlayStation’s recent State of Play broadcast, accompanied by a brand-new trailer that reveals new details about the game’s narrative and its protagonist, Dylan Faden.

New Control Resonant Release Date Trailer Promises A Deep Dive into Dylan’s Psyche

Remedy’s critically acclaimed 2019 title “Control” introduced players to Jesse Faden as she cleaned up the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC) headquarters. However, Control Resonant is flipping the script and bringing Jesse’s brother, Dylan, into the spotlight. With the recent State of Play showcase, Remedy has also opened pre-orders for the title.

Control Resonant Release Date Trailer
Image Credit: Remedy Entertainment

The official plot synopsis shared by Remedy Entertainment states that Dylan is being deployed by the FBC after years of confinement, with his mission being to take down The Hiss, a cosmic entity he has battled with before. The gameplay is set to revolve around Dylan harnessing his newfound powers to fight through a warped version of Manhattan and taking down waves of threats.

Additionally, the story will also focus on Dylan seeking out Jesse Faden while also fighting his own demons, which can manifest as deadly enemies on this journey. With Remedy Entertainment being on a hot streak with Control and Alan Wake 2, Control Resonant looks like it’s going to be yet another mechanically innovative experience for players when it releases on September 24, 2026.

Will you be jumping into Manhattan and helping Dylan take down this mysterious cosmic anomaly? Tell us in the comments below!

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Portrait of Pranav Maytray
Pranav Maytray

A die-hard fan of anything Souls-Like and lore-heavy. Can't help but dive deep into everything Fortnite, a long time favourite of his. In his free time, Pranav loves to watch movies, read comics, play Elden Ring (or Nightreign), and, most importantly, make music.

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