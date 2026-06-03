Cory Barlog Reassures Fans That Kratos Will Return as Lead in Future God of War Games

Santa Monica is steering in a new direction with Faye leading a God of War game. The new God of War Laufey game was announced at the recent State of Play, and it has fans curious about Kratos’ future. We don’t have to wonder anymore, as Cory Barlog confirms Kratos’ journey is far from over in a new interview.

New God of War Games Featuring Kratos Are Coming Next, Says Cory Barlog

Cory Barlog, Santa Monica’s Head of Creative, sat down with Ariel Lawrence, the game director of the God of War Laufey game, for an interview. In this interview, the two Santa Monica devs had an in-depth discussion about Faye, Laufey gameplay, and the future of God of War games. During which Cory Barlog made it clear that Kratos’ story is far from over, and new God of War games featuring Kratos as the lead are on the cards as always.

Faye is, while it’s a different thing, it’s still part of the larger tapestry of what we truly really want to explore. All of these different characters in there, but there’s always going to be Kratos games, like, throughout the whole history.

Image Credits: Santa Monica / Sony

When the new God of War Laufey game was announced, part of the fandom was concerned about Kratos’ fate, i.e., whether his role in the grand saga ended with God of War: Ragnarok. However, Cory Barlog has now put the doubts to rest by reassuring us that we will have more God of War games featuring Kratos in the future.

Before the leaks about the God of War game starring Faye emerged online, there were heavy rumors that Kratos was heading to Egypt next in a new God of War game. However, Cory Barlog didn’t share anything about where the story will take Kratos next in the upcoming installment.

Santa Monica will likely announce the new Kratos game only after the release of God of War Laufey. However, the upcoming Faye game doesn’t have a release date yet, and it is expected to arrive in 2028 for now. So, fans can now relax and rejoice as there are new Kratos games in the works. But we have to patiently wait until the Santa Monica team shares a glimpse of Kratos’ upcoming journey.

That said, what do you think about Santa Monica’s decision to keep making more Kratos God of War games? Let us know in the comments below.