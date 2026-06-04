GTA 6 HQ at Rockstar North Under Maximum Protection After YouTubers Attempt to Break-In

GTA 6 is undoubtedly the most hyped game of the last decade. The hype level has surpassed all common sense, reaching levels of mass hysteria previously unseen. Every week, everyone is painstakingly waiting for even the smallest news about the game’s third trailer or pre-order announcement. To protect information, Rockstar Games is doing everything in its power to prevent leaks. However, no one expected Rockstar North to have action-movie-level surveillance.

Rockstar North Ramps Up Security to Insane Heights After German YouTubers Break In for GTA 6 Leaks

New reports suggest that YouTubers tried to break into Rockstar North HQ in Edinburgh, Scotland, to access GTA 6 leaks. Based on a Portuguese portal named Viciados, a German YouTuber named ÜberGaming tried to film themselves entering the Rockstar North building on June 2. Here is the full YouTube video by ÜberGaming. The police were quick to detain the group, but didn’t arrest them. However, they did collect all identifying information of the YouTuber and his crew to hold them responsible later on, in case of any major leak that can be traced to them.

This incident has led them to ramp up security to an insanely high level, even getting special police security approved by the Scottish government. From reports, we know that senior staff are receiving personal police escorts, and the police are patrolling the area minutely, passing every 20 to 30 minutes. The HQ itself is under 50 to 60 cameras, which monitor every little detail, and security is stationed 24/7 in the lobby.

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Rockstar Games clearly does not want any chances of leaks, and it is a genuine worry. We have seen games leaking early before their release in recent times, and a game of GTA 6’s calibre cannot simply afford that. We already know that GTA 6 needs to sell 25 million copies to make money, which is an insanely high number.

Years from now, we will all look back at the GTA 6 mass hysteria and have a good laugh. No one expected a ‘Mission: Impossible level of surveillance’ for a game. Leakers will need a GTA 5-level heist to get any information before release at this point.

So, what’s your opinion on the maximum security norm Rockstar Games is following to protect any information from leaking? Do you think they will be able to avoid leaks before the game’s release? Tell us your opinion in the comments section below.