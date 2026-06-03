Until Dawn 2 Announced at State of Play As Wendigos Return In Haunting New Game

After years of silence around the brilliant and beloved horror franchise, PlayStation has finally pulled back the curtains on Until Dawn 2 during the latest State of Play showcase. This surprise reveal has instantly sent the fans into a frenzy as the horror game is making a comeback in 2027. What’s even more chilling is the return of the terrifying Wendigos creature that is going to fill this nightmare story.

Until Dawn 2 Brings Back the Horror with a New Island Mystery, Releasing in 2027

The reveal trailer of Until Dawn 2 introduces the players to Akashima Island, a remote, eerie location wrapped in unsettling secrets. This time, the story follows a group of ghost hunters and online content creators who are chasing viral fame through some staged paranormal investigations. Although this was not something that the community might have expected in the State of Play predictions, it has quickly hyped up the long-standing community who were eagerly waiting for a sequel.

The cinematic trailer for Until Dawn 2 showcases tense conversations, some split-second decisions, and collapsing environments. We also get to see some frantic escape sequences as the exploring group finds a long-forgotten facility hidden on the island.

The biggest shock to gamers might come from seeing the return of Wendigos. By the looks of it, the terrifying and gory moments in the trailer strongly hint that the creature is going to be stalking the creators from the shadows and bringing them down one by one. This reappearance suggests that Until Dawn 2 can be directly related to the original game’s lore while launching with a fresh cast.

Developed by Firespite, the sequel retains the franchise’s signature “everyone can die” gameplay philosophy. The player’s decisions will shape the relationships, survival, and overall ending of the game.

More than a decade after the choice-driven horror title, Until Dawn 2 already looks ready to revive the magic with some terrifying creatures and a new mystery. Until Dawn 2 is set to launch sometime in 2027, so players will have to wait for an exact date for now.