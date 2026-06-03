Home > News > “That looks like shit,” God of War Creator David Jaffe Mocks New Laufey Spinoff

“That looks like shit,” God of War Creator David Jaffe Mocks New Laufey Spinoff

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David Jaffe about Laufey Game
Image Credit: PlayStation (via YouTube/@David Jaffe)
In Short
  • David Jaffe, the creator and director of the first two God of War games, is not happy with the new Laufey game.
  • He shared that the Laufey game reminds him of Forspoken.
  • He believes that Laufey is just a fantasy game and is not a true God of War title.
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The rumors became a reality at the recent State of Play event as Santa Monica finally announced God of War Laufey. For the first time in the series’ history, Kratos won’t be the protagonist, and this has upset not just some fans but also David Jaffe, the creator of God of War. David Jaffe expressed his honest opinions on his YouTube stream, and he believes the new GOW game will be dead on arrival.

God of War Creator Calls the New Laufey Game ‘Uninspiring’

David Jaffe, the creator and game director of the OG God of War games, did a livestream of the State of Play event earlier today, and berated the new God of War Laufey game Santa Monica has been working on. According to the creator, the upcoming Laufey game looks like s**t and reminds him of the lackluster title, Forspoken.

The creator didn’t hold back at all, lambasting the Santa Monica team for getting rid of God of War and taking the Laufey game in a new ‘fantasy’ direction. You can hear his thoughts about the Laufey game below:

The creator emphasized that God of War fans were looking forward to a game set in other mythologies, such as Egypt or China. However, that’s not the case here with God of War Laufey, as the game takes place in an afterworld realm in Norse mythology.

It’s dead! That game is not going to do well for what they expect it to do.

Furthermore, he believes that the franchise has already lost the violence and protagonist it is known for. And now it has lost its identity, rooted in mythology, as it feels like a fantasy game with Disney characters. He is convinced that nobody would be interested in the Laufey game if it didn’t have God of War in the title.

He is looking forward to playing the game for his YouTube livestream audience. But he still stands by his view that the game looks dull, repetitive, and very uninspired. Earlier, the God of War creator slammed the God of War live-action TV Show over the first look images. Now, he has called out the new Laufey game, and not every fan agrees with him.

Having said that, do you agree with the God of War Creator’s words about the upcoming Laufey game? Let us know in the comments below.

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Portrait of Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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