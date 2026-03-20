New Wheel of Time Projects Announced by Arcane Producer

The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular high-fantasy sagas ever forged. It’s a gem of a TV show from Amazon Prime that is based on a book series. However, the screen adaptation didn’t make as much noise as other shows in this genre, like Game of Thrones. Regardless, it seems that’s going to change because this story is about to arrive in other formats, including an Animated series that involves Thomas Vu, who was associated with titles like League of Legends and Arcane.

Arcane Producer Is Expanding The Wheel of Time Universe With New Projects

Image Credit: X/@TheWheelOfTime

According to Variety, Thomas Vu has recently collaborated with iwot Studios to create more content set in the vast world of The Wheel of Time. Not only one, but they are all set to bless the industry by bringing a new video game, an animated television series, and animated feature films. Meaning, the duo wants to grab everyone’s attention, whether they’re gamers or not, and are enthusiastic about animated TV Shows like Arcane.

Well, after this big reveal, it’s natural to wonder whether these are the replacements for the projects already announced. These include the 3D animated prequel film, the live-action prequel film, and the open-world AAA RPG video games. Well, the recently announced projects are new additions to the existing lineup.

“These new projects, which come on the heels of iwot Studios’ recently announced joint venture platform with Framestore, mark the latest pieces in iwot’s long-term transmedia strategy for “The Wheel of Time” following the live-action TV series’ cancellation at Amazon last May.”

The story of Wheel of Time began in 1990, and since then, it has amassed a massive fanbase. Given the story’s popularity, it was adapted into a television series on Amazon Prime, which was eventually cancelled after the third season.

Vu previously played an integral role in shaping Riot Games’ League of Legends and served as an executive producer on Arcane. Arcane is considered one of the masterpieces in the animation world, so we now know that the animated feature films and the television adaptation of The Wheel of Time are in good hands.