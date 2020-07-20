The truly wireless earphones market in India has grown by leaps and bounds in recent times. With companies like Realme and Redmi launching their TWS earphones in India, you can now get a lot of options for TWS earbuds in a budget segment. Now, Boult Audio has launched its TrueBuds TWS earphones in India as well, further expanding the budget segment for true wireless earphones in India.

The Boult TrueBuds look pretty good, at least in the product images we’ve seen. The case looks reminiscent of the Galaxy Buds case, and the black and red colour scheme is striking. There’s also a more subtle grey-black colour scheme if you like. Moreover, the earphones come with IPX7 rating for sweat resistance, so you can workout without worrying about sweat ruining your buds.

The earbuds feature touch controls instead of buttons. You can answer/end calls, play/pause music, or launch the voice assistant with simple touches on the earbuds. Inside, you get 6mm drivers, and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. Plus, there’s an ultra low-latency mode for gamers.

In terms of battery life as well, the Boult TrueBuds are solid contenders. According to the company, the earphones offer 8 hours of playback time on a charge. Plus, with the included case you get an additional two full charges. That means, the earphones will offer a total 24 hours of listening time.

The Boult Audio TrueBuds are priced at Rs. 2,499 and are available right now on Amazon and Flipkart.