Boult Introduces Curve Max Neckband and Curve Buds Pro in India

Boult Audio has introduced its new Curve series in India, which includes the Curve Max neckband and the Curve Buds Pro TWS. Both fall under Rs 2,000 and come with features like ENC support, up to 100 hours of playback time, and more. Have a look at the details below.

Boult Curve Max: Specs and Features

The Curve Max neckband has 13mm drivers with BoomX technology for enhanced bass output. It provides an overall battery life of up to 100 hours and supports the Lightning Boult fast charging via a USB Type-C port. This can offer up to 24 hours of playback time in about 10 minutes.

The neckband supports 50ms low latency gaming mode and has the Zen mode with Environmental Noise Cancellation aka ENC for disruption-free calling. Additionally, there’s support for Bluetooth 5.3, in-line controls, and an IPX5 rating. It comes in black and blue colors.

Boult Curve Buds Pro: Specs and Features

The Curve Buds Pro comes with an in-ear design and has a metallic rim for a premium feel. The TWS has 10mm drivers with the same BoomX technology for a rich and clear audio experience. There are quad mics with support for ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), which serves the same purpose of dismissing unwanted background noises during calls.

It also can offer up to 100 hours of playback time on a single charge and supports fast charging for up to 130 minutes of listening time in 10 minutes of charging via a USB-C port. There’s also the Combat Gaming Mode for 40ms low latency, Blink & Pair technology for quicker pairing via Bluetooth 5.3, touch controls, and an IPX5 rating. The earbuds also support three EQ modes, namely, Hifi, Rock, and Bass Boost.

Price and Availability

The Boult Curve Max neckband is priced at Rs 1,299 (introductory price, Rs 999) while the Curve Buds Pro retails at Rs 1,799 (introductory price, Rs 1,299). Both can be bought via Amazon and the company’s website. The neckband will also be available via Flipkart.