Boult Sterling Pro Smartwatch and Astra TWS Introduced

Boult Audio has introduced two new wearable products, the Sterling Pro smartwatch and the Astra TWS in India. Both are affordable in nature and bring about features to cater to the “diverse needs of modern consumers.” Here’s a look at the price, features, and more.

Boult Sterling Pro: Specs and Features

The Sterling Pro smartwatch is equipped with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with an HD resolution and 800 nits of brightness. It includes a stainless steel design, along with a polycarbonate frame, making for a lightweight and durable watch. It also features a working crown and comes in black and silver colors.

It supports Bluetooth Calling (version 5.3) via a dedicated mic and speaker. The health features include a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a blood pressure monitor, a sleep tracker, and a period tracker. You also get up to 100 sports modes and over 250 watch faces.

The Sterling Pro smartwatch can also provide sedentary and water-drinking reminders, along with the option to track calories, steps, and distance. It comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, 4 UI themes, support for Google Assistant and Siri, and more.

Boult Astra: Specs and Features

Boult Audio’s Astra TWS is gaming-centric and includes breathing LED lights, which also notify about the battery levels. There’s a quad-mic setup with support for ENC for lesser disturbances in the background during calls.

The earbuds support 40ms low latency and the BoomX Technology for an enhanced audio experience. You can get up to 48 hours of battery life and up to 100 minutes of listening by charging the Astra earbuds for just 10 minutes. The TWS also comes with Blink & Pair technology for quicker pairing, Bluetooth 5.3, and an IPX5 rating. The Boult Astra comes in Black Gloss, White Opal, and Smoky Metal colors.

Price and Availability

The Boult Sterling Pro retails at Rs 2,499 while the Astra TWS has a price tag of Rs 1,399. These will be available via www.boultaudio.com and authorized retail partners, starting September 2 and September 6, respectively.