Boult Striker Pro with an AMOLED Display Launched in India

Boult Audio has launched a new smartwatch, the Striker Pro in India. This new affordable smartwatch comes with an AMOLED display, Bluetooth Calling support, and more. Have a look at all the details below.

Boult Striker Pro: Specs and Features

The Striker Pro has a metal frame and multiple strap options, including a metal one. There’s also a functional crown to easily access the UI of the watch. The smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 750 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate.

For health monitoring, there’s a 24×7 heart rate sensor, a blood pressure sensor, and a SpO2 sensor. You also get a sleep tracker, a period tracker, and breath training too. The Boult Striker Pro supports over 120 sports modes for you to track various activities. There’s a dedicated button for the sports modes. Plus, the basic functionality of step, calorie, and distance tracking is also there.

The combination of a mic and speaker enables Bluetooth Calling and you also get to access the recent contacts and sync phone numbers from the connected smartphone.

You also get sedentary and water intake reminders and access AI voice assistance via Siri or Google Assistant, the Find My Phone feature, smart notifications, weather updates, a calculator, and more. It also supports 150+ watch faces and an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The Boult Striker Pro has an introductory price of Rs 2,499 and can be bought via Flipkart and the company’s website. It comes in black, blue, and grey color options.

Buy Boult Striker Pro via Flipkart