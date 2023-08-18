Boult Crown R and Drift 2 Smartwatches Launched in India

Boult Audio has introduced two new smartwatches, the Crown R and the Drift 2 in India, alongside a new pair of TWS earbuds, the Bould W40. All three products fall in the affordable price range. Have a look at the details below.

Boult Crown R and Drift 2: Specs and Features

The Boult Crown R has a 1.52-inch bezel-less HD display with 600 nits of brightness. The Drift 2 goes for a bigger 1.85-inch HD screen. Both support over 150 watch faces. Another common feature is Bluetooth Calling with the help of an inbuilt speaker and a mic.

There’s support for a 24×7 heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, and a period tracker. Plus, you get to try more than 100 sports modes to track various activities, and even record the steps, calories, and distance. Both the Boult Drift 2 and the Crown R have an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance and come with added functionalities like smart notifications, sedentary water intake reminders, voice assistance via Siri or Google Assistant, and more.

While the Boult Crown R comes in Bullet Silver and Coal Black colors, the Boult Drift 2 has Pink, Blue, and Black color options.

Boult W40: Specs and Features

Boult Audio’s W40 TWS comes with 13mm BoomX drivers and a quad-mic setup with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for noise-free calls. The earbuds offer 45ms ultra-low latency and support Bluetooth 5.3, along with the Blink&Pair feature for faster pairing.

The W40 TWS can provide you with up to 48 hours of playback time and supports fast charging for up to 100 minutes of listening time in about 10 minutes. There’s an IPX5 rating too and the earbuds come in Berry Red, Ivory White, Denim Blue, and Khaki Green colors.

Price and Availability

The Boult Audio Crown R is priced at Rs 2,499 while the Boult Drift 2 retails at Rs 1,499. The Boult W40 TWS, on the other hand, comes with a price tag of Rs 899. While the smartwatches will be available on Flipkart, the TWS earbuds will be up for grabs via Amazon. All three options will be available via the company’s website too.

Featured Image: Boult Crown R