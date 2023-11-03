Boult Introduces New Mirage Smartwatch in India

Boult Audio has brought a new smartwatch under its portfolio dubbed the Mirage in India. The affordable smartwatch has features like an HD display, an IP rating, and much more at under Rs 2,500. Check out the price, features, and more below.

Boult Mirage: Specs and Features

The Boult Mirage has a zinc alloy build and a functional crown, along with two other physical buttons to access various functions. It features a 1.39-inch HD display with 500 nits of brightness and a screen resolution of 360×260 pixels. There’s also support for 300+ watch faces. The watch comes with an inbuilt speaker and a microphone for Bluetooth Calling (via Bluetooth 5.3), which is quite a common feature for smartwatches these days. You can also sync contacts and access the dial pad on the watch.

For monitoring health, there is a blood pressure sensor, a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a period tracker, and a sleep tracker. The general ability to track the steps, calories, and distance is also present. There are sedentary and water-drinking reminders, along with the breath training mode. The Mirage smartwatch comes equipped with 120+ sports modes, which provide you insights about activities like cycling, running, yoga, cricket, badminton, and so much more.

Speaking about the launch, Varun Gupta, Co-Founder of Boult, said, “As technology continues to advance, consumers are looking for smartwatches that not only provide cutting-edge features but also complement their personal style. The BOULT Mirage Smartwatch is designed to meet these needs, delivering a fashionable and functional wearable that enriches your daily life.“

The smartwatch has various other utility features like smart notifications, weather updates, remote music and camera controls, an alarm clock, a timer, a stopwatch, a calculator, the Find My Phone feature, and more. There’s access to voice assistants (Google Assistant and Siri) and Mini Games like Battleship, 2048, Hamster, and Young Bird. The Boult Mirage also has an IP67 rating.

Price and Availability

The Boult Mirage has an introductory price of Rs 1,799 (Rs 1,599 on the company’s website) for a limited period, following which it will cost you Rs 2,199. It will also be available via Flipkart in Inox Steel, Amber Blue, and Coal Black colorways.