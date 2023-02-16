Boult Audio Introduces Swing Smartwatch with up to 1000 Nits of Brightness

Wearable brand Boult Audio has added a new smartwatch to its portfolio called the Swing in India. This is another affordable smartwatch with attractions like 1000 nits of brightness, Bluetooth Calling support, and more. Check out the details below.

Boult Audio Swing: Specs and Features

The Boult Audio Swing has a zinc alloy frame and features a 1.9-inch display with really thin bezels. The square-shaped touchscreen has up to 1000 nits of brightness, which is similar to the Apple Watch Series 8. But this is an expensive watch and getting the same claim for a sub-Rs 2,000 smartwatch is crazy!

The watch has a built-in speaker and microphone and supports Bluetooth version 5.1 for Bluetooth Calling functionality. You get to try health features like a 24×7 heart rate monitor, a SpO2 monitor, a blood pressure tracker, a sleep tracker, and a period tracker. There’s the option to measure the calories burnt and the steps taken.

The Swing watch also sends reminders to drink water and make movements. It has more than 100 sports modes to track several physical activities. You can choose from over 150 watch faces as well.

It has up to 7 days of battery life on normal usage and up to 20 days on standby. The total charging time is said to be about 2 hours. Additionally, the Boult Audio Swing supports an IP67 rating and QR code scanning to directly make payments via the watch, among other things.

Price and Availability

The Swing watch by Boult Audio will be available at a special price of Rs 1,799 via the company’s website and Flipkart, starting today. It competes with options like the Dizo Watch D2, the boAt Wave Electra, and more.

The smartwatch comes in Beige, Blue, and Black colors. So, will you buy the new affordable smartwatch with up to 1000 nits of brightness? Let us know in the comments below.