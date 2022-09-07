Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2 Launched

Apple, at its “Far Out” event, has introduced the new Apple Watch Series 8, as expected. The new smartwatch comes with a body temperature as its main highlight, among other health features. With this, it competes with the likes of the recently introduced Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series. Have a look at all the details.

Apple Watch Series 8: Specs and Features

The Apple Watch Series 8 comes with an edge-to-edge Always-On Retina display and looks similar to the Apple Watch Series 7. As mentioned earlier, the main highlight is body temperature sensing during your sleep. There’s also support for retrospective ovulation estimates, along with improved period predictions.

There’s support for crack resistance, IP6X dust resistance, and swim-proof with WR50 water resistance. It gets an S8 chip, Multisport workouts, a SpO2 sensor, ECG support, and advanced cycle tracking. There’s support for a heart rate sensor and sleep tracking too. Plus, it supports international roaming.

Another interesting feature is Crash Detection, which will detect if you are in a serious car crash and will then notify the emergency contacts and will connect to the emergency services. This is done with the help of a 3-axis gyroscope and a new g-force accelerometer. Fall Detection and Emergency SOS are also available.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is claimed to provide up to 18 hours of battery life on a single and this can be extended to up to 36 hours, thanks to the new Low Power mode. You will also be able to use the Medication app.

Additional features include Family Setup, Apple Pay, Apple Maps, Fitness+, and more. The Apple Watch Series 8 comes in Midnight, Starlight, Product(RED), and Silver colorways.

Apple Watch SE 2: Specs and Features

The Apple Watch SE 2 also gets the S8 chip as the Watch Series 8 and is 20% faster than the original Watch SE. It goes for a design similar to its predecessor and ensures a 30% larger display as compared to the Apple Watch Series 3.

The smartwatch also comes with Crash Detection, Activity tracking, Fall Detection, Apple Pay support, and more. It comes with a heart rate sensor, the Medication app, sleep tracking, and Multisport workouts.

The Apple Watch SE 2 is swim-proof and supports Fitness+, Family Setup, Emergency SOS, period tracking, and more. It comes in Silver, Gold, and Space Grey colors and comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes.

Price and Availability

The Apple Watch Series 8 is priced at $399 (~ Rs 31,800) for the GPS model and $499 (~ Rs 39,700) for the cellular variant.

The Apple Watch SE 2, on the other hand, retails at $249 (~ Rs 19,800) for the GPS model and $299 (~ Rs 23,800) for the cellular option.

Both can be pre-ordered now and will be up for grabs, starting September 16.