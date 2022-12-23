boAt Wave Electra Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch Comes to India

boAt has introduced a new smartwatch, the Wave Electra under its Wave series in India. The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth Calling functionality, has a big display, and more. Read on to know more about its price and other features.

boAt Wave Electra: Specs and Features

The Wave Electra has a metal chassis and sports a 1.81-inch HD display with 550 nits of brightness and support for more than 100 watch faces. There are a number of widget options too, along with two changeable menu designs. It also gets 2.5D curved glass.

For the Bluetooth Calling feature, there’s an inbuilt HD microphone and a speaker. The Bluetooth Calling chip allows for improved connectivity during voice calls. The watch can also store up to 50 contacts to easily make calls.

The boAt Wave Electra has a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, and a breath trainer too. There are over 100 sports modes to keep a track of physical activities. Plus, the smartwatch can help track steps, calories, and more, along with sending reminders to make a move if you have been sitting for too long.

It has a battery life of up to 7 days and supports Google Assistant and Siri. It has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and comes with 2 inbuilt games.

Price and Availability

The boAt Wave Electra retails at Rs 1,799 and rivals options by other brands such as the Fire-Boltt Tank, the Boult Audio Rover, and more. It will be up for grabs, starting December 24, via the company’s website and Amazon India.

The watch comes in Light blue, Blue, Black, and Cherry Blossom colors.