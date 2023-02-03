Dizo Watch D2 with Bluetooth Calling Support Launched in India

Dizo has added a new smartwatch, the Watch D2 to its Watch D series in India. The new affordable smartwatch comes with features like Bluetooth Calling support, up to 7 days of battery life, and more. It joins the recently introduced Dizo Watch D Pro and Watch D Ultra. Check out the price, features, and more details.

Dizo Watch D2: Specs and Features

The Dizo Watch D2’s body is a combination of polycarbonate and metal and comes with a lightweight design. It has skin-friendly silicon straps too and is fully washable. There’s a 1.91-inch square screen with 500 nits of brightness and 2.5D curved glass. You can choose from over 150 watch face options and even customize your own pictures.

The smartwatch has a built-in speaker and microphone for Bluetooth Calling. You can also enable the silent mode for calls, answer and reject calls, and even dial from the watch itself. There’s also support for noise cancellation for clearer calls.

There are a bunch of health features to use, which include a real-time heart rate monitor, a SpO2 monitor, a sleep tracker, and a period tracker. There’s the ability to record the steps taken and calories burnt. Plus, the Watch D2 will send out water drinking and sedentary reminders.

You also get to use more than 120 sports modes to track both indoor and outdoor activities and keep an eye on them via the Dizo Fit app. It has a 260mAh battery, which can last for up to 7 days on a single charge.

Furthermore, the Dizo Watch D2 comes with features like inbuilt mini games, camera/music control, DND mode, an alarm clock, a weather app, smart notifications, a stopwatch, Find My Watch functionality, and more.

Price and Availability

The Dizo Watch D2 is priced at Rs 1,999 (Rs 1,799 as an introductory offer) and rivals options like the NoiseFit Twist, the Fire-Boltt Tank, and more. It will be up for grabs from Flipkart and the company’s website, starting February 10.

The watch comes in Deep Blue and Classic Black color options.