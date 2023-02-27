Boult Audio Has a New Smartwatch Called Striker in India

Boult Audio has added a new smartwatch to its portfolio in India called the Striker. The watch has the ability to make Bluetooth-enabled calls, measure blood pressure, and more at under Rs 2,000. To recall, the company recently launched the Swing smartwatch with up to 1000 nits of brightness. Check out the price, features, and more details below.

Boult Audio Striker: Specs and Features

The Striker has a 1.3-inch circular display with an HD resolution and over 150 watch face options. For Bluetooth Calling, there’s the presence of an inbuilt microphone and speaker. Users can save contacts, access recent call logs, and even make or reject calls via the watch. It supports Bluetooth version 5.1.

The health suite includes a 247 heart rate sensor, a blood pressure sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep monitor, and a period tracker. Users can also get water drinking and sedentary reminders too. There’s the ability to track the calories burnt, steps taken, and distance covered.

Apart from this, the Boult Audio Striker gets over 100 sports modes, which can be tracked via the BoultFit app. It offers up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge.

Mr. Varun Gupta, Founder & CEO of Boult Audio, said, “In addition to dominating the earphones market, Boult Audio is spearheading the smartwatch market as well. The Striker smartwatch will be the sixth addition to our smartwatch lineup. We are aware that smart wearables are currently leading the country’s consumer electronics market, and Boult Audio adheres to the most recent technological advances.“

Additionally, there’s support for both Google Assistant and Siri, smart notifications, an alarm clock, Find phone, music controls, and more. It also has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The Boult Audio Striker is priced at Rs 1,799 (currently listed at Rs 1,499) and rivals options like the Fire-Boltt Tank, the Gizmore Cloud, and more. It can be purchased via Flipkart and the company’s website in black, blue, or cream colors.