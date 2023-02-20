Gizmore Cloud Is yet Another Affordable Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling

Gizmore has introduced a new affordable smartwatch in India, the Gizmore Cloud, which joins the ever-growing list of watches with Bluetooth Calling functionality. This is the main highlight of the smartwatch alongside a host of other features. Check them out below.

Gizmore Cloud: Specs and Features

The Gizmore Cloud has a metal casing and features a square 1.85-inch HD IPS display with 500 nits of brightness. There are several watch face options. The watch also has a functional rotating crown and also gets split-screen functionality.

Along with Bluetooth Calling, the watch also has the ability to save phone numbers, access the dial pad, and even the recent call logs. It also supports music playback.

There are multiple sports modes to track activities like walking, Yoga, cycling, swimming, and more. The health features include the ability to track the heart rate, SpO2 levels, and sleep. There’s a period tracker too. All these can be tracked via the HryFine app.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, CEO and Co-Founder of Gizmore, said, “We are excited to present the Gizmore Cloud, a Make in India smartwatch for the Indian masses. By breaking price barriers, we are making smartwatches accessible to far greater consumers and enabling them to be fitter and healthier. Gizmore Cloud has an ergonomic design, Bluetooth calling, and a bright and large display, making it a perfect choice for new-age consumers.“

The smartwatch can last up to 7 days on a single charge and supports an IP67 rating for water resistance. Other features are inbuilt games, access to voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri, reminders, an alarm clock, smart notifications, a calculator, and more.

Price and Availability

The Gizmore Cloud is priced at Rs 1,699 but will be available at Rs 1,199 as an introductory offer via Flipkart. The watch competes with boAt Wave Electra, the Pebble Frost, and many more.

You get to choose from Black, Blue, and Brown colors. While the black and blue colors are combined with the black metal chassis, the brown option has a gold metal finish.