German electronics maker Blaupunkt has launched its latest TWS earbuds – Blaupunkt BTW Air in India. Unlike other TWS earbuds launched by the company so far, such as the BTW-01, the BTW Air is relatively more affordable.

Blaupunkt BTW Air: Specs

The Blaupunkt BTW Air offers an ergonomic design with a 45° incline and soft silicone ear tips. The company says the earbuds are designed to be lightweight and comfortable. Moreover, it comes with an official IPX5 rating, which ensures that you can use them for workouts.

Blaupunkt has used Bluetooth 5.0 on these earbuds. As you would expect, it comes with a quick pairing feature that automatically pairs the earbuds with your device as soon as you take them out of the case. There are touch controls for controlling media playback and picking/rejecting calls as well. You also get support for voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri.

As far as the battery life is concerned, the BTW Air will last up to 4 hours on a single charge. Combined with the 500mAh charging case, you get up to 15 hours of listening time. In case you’re wondering, the quoted standby time of the BTW Air is 120 hours. Speaking of charging, you will be disappointed to know that the charging case comes with an outdated microUSB port.

Blaupunkt BTW Air: Price and Availability

Blaupunkt BTW Air is priced at Rs.3,990 in the country. The product is available to buy via e-commerce platform Flipkart. However, you can buy one right now at a discounted price of Rs.2,999.

Buy Blaupunkt BTW Air (Flipkart)