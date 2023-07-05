Blaupunkt SBA100 Soundbar Launched In India Under Rs 5,000

German audio product manufacturer Blaupunkt has launched its new SBA100 soundbar in India. This is the company’s attempt to deliver big at an affordable price. The soundbar comes with features like a bass-heavy 4-speaker array, Digital Signal Processing, and much more. Check out the price, features, and other specifications below.

Blaupunkt SBA100: Specs and Features

For greater sound dispersal, the SBA100 features a high-grade black aluminum alloy body with no rough edges. This also means that the soundbar is lighter and stronger while minimizing the level of vibration. It has an array of four 2.25-inch speakers that can produce 100W of sound. The soundbar’s sides have “deep ports” built into them to let bass flow freely and offer an immersive audio experience.

The SBA100 comes with a built-in equalizer for three distinct modes — Movie, News, and Music — that you can fully control using the full-featured remote that comes with the soundbar. In terms of connectivity, the SBA100 is versatile and includes an HDMI port, an ARC port, an optical port, a USB port, and an AUX port at the back of the soundbar. It also comes with the latest version of Bluetooth although there is no mention of the version number.

Price and Availability

The Blaupunkt SBA100 Soundbar is available to buy for Rs 4,499 on the Amazon India website. Additionally, you can avail of discounts of up to Rs 1,750 via partner credit cards.

Buy Blaupunkt SBA100 soundbar on Amazon