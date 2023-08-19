Blaupunkt Launches New SBW120 Soundbar in India

Blaupunkt has launched the new SBW120 soundbar in India. This is yet another product falling in the budget price range and comes with highlights like a 120W sound output, a sleek design, and more for under Rs 5,000. Have a look at the details below.

Blaupunkt SBW120: Specs and Features

The Blaupunkt SBW120 soundbar has a sleek and minimal design, making it easier for you to place it anywhere in your house or maybe, your office. It comes along with a subwoofer, which also has a slim form factor.

The soundbar has 2 x 2-inch speaker drivers (mounted on sturdy hard points with some space between them for better audio clarity) while the subwoofer includes a 5.25-inch speaker driver, which is touted to provide for a deeper bass performance. It can offer an audio output of 120W.

There are various connectivity options that make the soundbar versatile. You get an HDMI port, Optical, AUX, Bluetooth, USB, and an SD Card slot too. The SBW120 soundbar can also be paired with an Xbox and a PlayStation gaming console for an enhanced gaming experience.

Blaupunkt, in a press release, states, “Being a brand with a legacy of over 100 years, it has a reputation for inventing and manufacturing products that are at the cutting edge of technology and provide the greatest levels of dependability and durability. Blaupunkt continues to pioneer advancements in sound technology, offering high-quality products that redefine the audio experience with this new innovation in the form of the SBW120.“

It comes with three inbuilt 3 preset modes, namely, Music, Movies, and News, which customize the audio based on the content being watched. There’s also support for remote control, which has a sleek design and provides access to the desired option, thanks to the “intuitively positioned” buttons.

Price and Availability

The Blaupunkt SBW120 soundbar retails at Rs 4,999. Although, there’s no word on its availability details as of now. It comes in a single black color option.