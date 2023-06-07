Blaupunkt Introduces TVs, Including a QLED TV in India

Blaupunkt has introduced new Smart TVs in India. The list includes the Cybersound Generation 2 TVs and the 75-inch QLED TV coming with support for Google TV. These new TVs cater to various price budgets and range between Rs 10,000 and Rs 99,999. Have a look at the details below.

New Blaupunkt TVs: Specs and Features

Blaupunkt’s Cybersound Generation 2 series includes 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch models. All of them come with a bezel-less design and are powered by the Realtek processor, clubbed with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

There’s Android 11 TV, which provides access to inbuilt Netflix and other OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Voot, and so much more. The TVs come with 2 48W box-speaker setup and supports connectivity options like 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, and more.

There are 50-inch and 65-inch TVs also. These come with a 4K display with support for HDR10+. Under the hood, there’s an MT9062 processor. For audio, the TVs feature 2 60W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speakers with support for DTS TruSurround Technology. As usual, there’s access to thousands of apps. Connectivity-wise, there’s support for 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

Blaupunkt 65-inch Model

As for the 75-inch 4K QLED TV, it comes with a 60W Dolby stereo box speaker with 4 built-in speakers and offers support for DTS TruSurround sound, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Digital Plus. The display can reproduce 1.1 billion colors and supports HDR10+.

All these new Blaupunkt TVs come along with voice-enabled remote control.

Price and Availability

The Cybersound Generation 2 series is priced at Rs 10,888 (32-inch), Rs 16,499 (40-inch), Rs 18,499 (43-inch), Rs 28,999 (50-inch), and Rs 44,444 (65-inch). The 75-inch model retails at Rs 99,999. These will be available to buy during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale, which will commence on June 10.