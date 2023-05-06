Blaupunkt TS120 Tower Speaker Introduced in India

Blaupunkt has launched the new TS120 Tower Speaker in India. The new speaker by the German audio brand comes with a dedicated Karaoke mode and provides a sound output of 120W. Check out the price, features, and more details below.

Blaupunkt TS120: Specs and Features

The new Blaupunkt TS120 is a 24-inch tall tower speaker (two in number), which has wood as one of the materials for a premium look and enhanced audio.

It comes equipped with a 3-inch mid-speaker, a 2-inch silk dome tweeter, and a 6.5-inch subwoofer. There are a total of 6 six speakers (3 per tower). It is meant to ensure a deeper bass and an overall balanced music output.

The tower speaker also features a touch control panel to change songs, the volume levels, and much more. Plus, there comes a remote controller.

There’s a dedicated Karaoke mode for fun singing sessions you need with friends and family. The TS120 tower speaker comes with a wired mic too. You get various connectivity options like HDMI, ARC, Aux, USB, Optical, and Coaxial ports. It also supports Bluetooth version 5.0 and FM Radio.

In related news, Blaupunkt recently launched its 40-inch Sigma Smart TV in India. The TV has an LED HD display with a bezel-less design and 300 nits of brightness. There are two bottom-firing 40W stereo speakers with support for Dolby Digital Plus and DTS TruSurround. It is powered by a quad-core Amlogic processor and runs Android TV operating system. The new Blaupunkt TV is priced at Rs 13,499.

Price and Availability

The Blaupunkt TS120 Tower Speaker is priced at Rs 8,999 and is now available via Amazon. It comes in a single Black color option. So, will you buy the new tower speaker by Blaupunkt? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Buy Blaupunkt TS120 peaker via Amazon