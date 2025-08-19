15 Best Minecraft Farms To Build in 2025

Whether you’re playing with your friends or by yourself, the game becomes easier the moment you have the most resources. The only problem is that collecting the items in bulk takes a lot of time and exploration. This is where some of the good farms come into play. The initial effort to make these automated farms might take you some time, but after completion, you will get all the resources right at home. With that said, let’s dive in and explore the best Minecraft farm designs.

1. Iron Farm

Iron is one of the most important items, probably even more so than diamonds in Minecraft. You can obtain iron ingots by smelting the raw iron you get from ores, but it’s a manual and sometimes quite boring. So, an iron farm is one of the most useful farms you can make.

This farm idea will require you to put villagers in certain positions and create a spawning platform and killing chamber for the iron golems, but once that’s done, you can enjoy a steady income of iron for the entire lifespan of your world.

2. Sculk Farm

The new family of Sculk blocks is known for their unique mechanics. However, they also provide a little-known additional benefit by dropping experience orbs when mined. And since you can use a Sculk catalyst to spawn Sculk blocks in any area, you can easily use them to collect plenty of experience in no time. You just need the right kind of farm to trigger the catalyst.

3. Creeper Farm

Creepers are scary, hostile mobs in Minecraft that explode after getting close to players. They are highly dangerous for you, your builds, and even your tamed mobs like a wolf. But if you know how to automate a Creeper farm, you can easily get plenty of gunpowder.

This gunpowder will put the explosives from Creepers in your hand that you can later use to make TNT to attack players, kill mobs, and even mine diamonds.

4. Enderman Farm

Whether you want to beat the game or need to teleport in Minecraft, the Ender pearls are a must-have. But have you ever thought that you can have an endless supply of Ender pearls? That’s what happens with an efficient Enderman farm. Even though it takes a lot of traveling, the Enderman farm is one of the easiest farms in the game that gives reliable results.

5. General Mob Farm

So, we’ve mentioned a creeper farm already, but getting all sorts of hostile mob drops is sometimes even better than just getting gunpowder. Thanks to this farm, you’ll be renewably obtaining rotten flesh, string, bones, and gunpowder. So, with just this one farm, you can solve many issues you are having in the in-game progression. The only thing to note is that there should be no sunlight entering this area.

6. Chicken Farm

Chickens are common mobs in Minecraft that are a great option to get food, eggs, and feathers in the game. Chickens are also a great mob to farm because of their small size and manual spawning mechanic. Leaving the basic Redstone components aside, you don’t need much to build this farm. But the efficiency of this farm is enough to keep you fed for days. Quite literally.

7. Pumpkin and Melon Farm

If you have enough space in your village or house build area, you can grow most crops in Minecraft without putting in much effort. But that’s not true for pumpkins and melons, because their growth mechanics, at times, can destroy the crops around them.

Keeping that in mind, we suggest farming pumpkins and melons using an automatic farm. It protects other crops and their complex mechanics while making it easier to harvest them.

8. Sugar Cane Farm

Whether you want to make enchanted books, maps, banners, or a variety of other customizable items, you need paper in Minecraft. But to collect paper, you must first create a sugar cane farm. Without an automatic sugarcane farm, you have to use a boat in Minecraft to roam around the world until you have enough sugar cane, which usually doesn’t work out and is tedious.

9. Wheat Farm

Are you a fan of packed mud and mud bricks? Do you need a reliable source of food that doesn’t involve you trading with villagers or killing animals? Or perhaps you’re breeding villagers and need a bunch of the food items they require?

Well, one Minecraft farm that can help achieve all of these goals is the wheat farm. It will produce so much wheat you won’t know what to do with it all. Again, some fiddling with villagers is required, but it’s all going to be worth it when wheat starts stacking up.

10. Slime Farm

As you will notice, many of Minecraft’s farms require you to use slime blocks. But, thanks to the relatively rare slime mobs, they aren’t that easy to collect. Ironically, the solution to this issue is creating a slime farm, which is simple to build. Well, that is, as long as you know the Minecraft commands to find the slime chunks.

11. Tree Farm

The tree farm is easily the most complex among all the best farms on the list. It can take you hours to collect resources and build this farm. But once it’s ready, it’s also the most efficient farm on this list. Other farms, at their best, can give out dozens of items within an hour. But a well-made tree farm gives out 10,000+ blocks within the same time. Such efficiency makes them one of the coolest things to make in Minecraft.

12. Wool Farm

Wool blocks have several different uses in Minecraft. They are colorful building blocks, crafting ingredients, and even vibration stoppers. So they will be pretty useful no matter whether you’re exploring the ancient city or building your own cute fantasy castle.

This is why building a wool farm will greatly improve your gaming experience. Besides that, it’s pretty easy to set up, especially if you already have an iron farm.

13. Cactus Farm

Cactus farm is one of the rare farms that barely requires any redstone components. It utilizes the cactus mechanics to the fullest and is extremely simple and easy to create. With it, you will have a limitless supply of cactus that you can smelt to get green dye or use to breed camels. Furthermore, farming cacti is a great way of gaining XP points in Minecraft.

14. Kelp Farm

The Kelp farm will be highly helpful as a fuel source very early in the game. Since you can dive right into any ocean and you’ll find numerous kelp growing from the bottom, so there won’t be any lack of starting ingredients. With a few observers, pistons, and a bit of Redstone engineering, you can build the Kelp farm in Minecraft.

While the Kelp grows from the bottom of a water column, the moment observers detect them from the top, the Kelp brocks are broken and collected in chests. Below is linked a detailed guide on how you can build this farm from scratch.

15. Lava Farm

The last one on this list is the Lava farm which is by far the best source of fuel in the game. Making this farm is one of the easiest in the game, if you have explored the world enough to find all ingredients.

In order to make a lava farm, you will need lava buckets, glass blocks, cauldrons, and dripstone blocks. Obviously, you can build this farm using a single piece of each ingredient, however, that won’t be a efficient source of lava., due to the slow rate of dripstone blocks. So, check out the dedicated guide given below to make yourself a simple yet efficient source of lava in Minecraft.

All Minecraft Farms Summarized

With all that said, our list of some of the best Minecraft farms comes to an end. There are numerous other farms that can be useful in some cases. However, these will help you get most of the required resources easily without wandering around. So, if you still have some confusion about what to build first, check out this table to understand the farm difficulty and items required:

Farm Resources Required Difficulty Iron Farm Lava bucket, Water bucket, Stone blocks, 3 Villagers, Beds, Sign board, Glass blocks Easy Sculk Farm Water buckets, Sculk catalyst, Mob spawner, Fence, Sign boards, Stone blocks, Dripstone Moderate Creeper Farm Cats, Building blocks, Trapdoors, Slabs, Carpets, Hoppers Hard Enderman Farm Endermen, Endermite, Building Blocks, Water Bucket, Leaf blocks, Trapdoors, Iron Grills, Minecarts, Rails, Fences, Hoppers, Nametag Medium General Mob Farm Stone blocks, Water buckets, Hoppers, Chests, Slabs, Trapdoors, Torches, Least Light Levels Medium Chicken Farm Chickens, Chest, Hopper, Observer, Redstone Torch, Redstone dust, Glass blocks, Lava Bucket Easy Pumpkin and Melon Farm Building blocks, Glass blocks, Repeaters, Rails, Activator Rails, Redstone dust, Redstone torch, Glowstone blocks, Piston, Observer, Seeds, Chests, and Hopper Easy Sugar Cane Farm Water bucket, Dirt blocks, Solid building blocks, Pistons, Redstone dust, Observer, Hopper, Chest, Sugar canes Easy Wheat Farm Hoppers, Dirt blocks, Wheat Seeds, Fences, Wooden planks, Trapdoors, Redstone dust, Dropper, Repeater, Redstone Torch, Water Bucket, Chests, Composters Medium Slime Farm Redstone repeaters, Redstone dust, Note block, Allay, Water buckets, Magma blocks, Torches, froglights or light source blocks, building blocks Hard Tree Farm Building blocks, ladders, doors, Redstone dust, Sticky Pistons, Observers, Repeaters, Redstone torch, Bone meal, Water bucket, Dropper, Hard Wool Farm Glass blocks, Sheep, Observer, Dropper, Redstone Dust, Chests, Minecart, Rails, Trapdoors, Shears Easy Cactus Farm Water buckets, Sand, Cactus, Fences, Chests, Hoppers, Building blocks, Glass blocks, Slabs Easy/Medium Kelp Farm Kelp, Observers, Pistons, Redstone Dust, Hoppers, Chests, Water buckets, Glass blocks, building blocks Medium Lava Farm Lava buckets, Glass Windows, Stone Blocks, Dripstones, Cauldrons Easy

With that, you have all these amazing Minecraft farms at your disposal. You can head on to create them and get the most out of the game. Since you’ll need a lot of resources to make all of them, it’s best to get started with these Minecraft seeds for a sure-shot boost.

However, the fill command in Minecraft can make your life significantly easier, too. Having said that, which farm are you creating first? Tell us in the comments below!