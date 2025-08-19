How to Make a Slime Farm in Minecraft: Full Guide and Walkthrough

Slimes have been one of the most versatile mobs for a long time, a major part of Redstone mechanics, and even a great source of food for frogs. In addition to this, you can create slime blocks used as a trampoline, make sticky pistons for building structures, magma cream for potions, and more. But all of these uses are only discoverable if you know how and where to find slimes. Moreover, if you know how to make a slime farm, then you can have a constant supply of food for frogs. But making it can be slightly challenging. So, let’s not waste time and learn the easiest methods to find slimes and make a slime farm in Minecraft.

Materials Required to Build a Slime Farm in Minecraft

Once you locate a slime chunk, you need the following items to make a slime farm:

2 Redstone repeaters

7 pieces of Redstone dust

1 Note block

1 Allay

2 Water buckets

64 Magma blocks (complete stack)

64 Torches, foglights, or other light source blocks (complete stack)

256 Building blocks (4 stacks of any building block)

Multiple pickaxes

Almost everything you need for a slime farm is easy to obtain. However, you will need to spend some time exploring villages in your world to collect them in no time.

How to Make a Minecraft Slime Farm

With everything at your disposal, it’s time to start building an efficient slime farm. Make sure to follow the guide step-by-step in-game right now or bookmark it to avoid confusion. Let’s get started:

1. How to Find and Clear Out A Slime Chunk

Above the ground, slimes spawn in the swamp and mangrove swamp Minecraft biomes but only during the nighttime. Slimes also spawn in slime chunks that are specific areas of a Minecraft world, where slimes can spawn underground. And as you might expect, you must first find a slime chunk in your world for a farm to work. There are two methods to locate slime chunks in Minecraft – Exploration and Seed Analysis.

The simplest way to identify if a chunk can spawn slimes is by looking for slimes. Just dig down till you reach below Y=40 world height and keep exploring until you come across a naturally spawning slime.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang (screenshot by Udayveer Singh/Beebom)

Now dig out the entire slime chunk as deep as you can. We suggest you at least dig from Y=40 to Y=10 world height. If you go any lower, there’s a high chance that you might stumble upon the Warden, which isn’t a worthy risk. You can use TNT or pickaxes to get the job done. Just make sure to close any cave openings you might discover to keep other hostile mobs away from your farm.

2. How to Spawn Proof Surrounding Area

Once you have cleared out the whole slime chunk, it becomes necessary to clear out the area of any other hostile mobs that might affect the farm’s efficiency. You can check the area for such mobs like zombies, skeletons and kill them at once. Find all the mob spawners, if any, and destroy them as well.

Finally, in order to be sure that no other hostile mobs are going to spawn fill up this area with torches or lanterns. You can check out the brand new copper lanterns as well for a slight change in your design.

3. How to Make Slime Spawn Platforms

For our slime farm to work, we first need to spawn slimes. For that, make two floating platforms with building blocks. The surface area of these platforms should be 14 x 14 blocks, and they should have a vertical gap of at least five blocks between them. To keep it simple, you can make one at Y=30 and the next at Y=25.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang (screenshot by Udayveer Singh/Beebom)

Moreover, there should be a gap of 3 blocks on all sides of the platforms. Doing so will allow the slime to slowly but surely jump into your farm’s fit and to its death. Moreover, replace some blocks of the platforms’ floor with froglight or similar light blocks. This will stop other hostile mobs from spawning on the platforms.

Next, place magma blocks at the bottom of the slime chunk and cover the whole area to create a lava-like floor. The damage from magma blocks will kill the slimes and eventually make them drop slimeballs. Then, add a layer of water on top of these magma blocks as it will come in handy later in our slime farm’s collection system.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang (screenshot by Udayveer Singh/Beebom)

4. How to Make Slime Collection Area

Once everything else is ready, follow these steps to spawn slimes and get an Allay to collect slimeballs:

First, you need to create a third floating platform a few blocks above the farm’s deadly floor. It’s not for the slimes, so you can make this one smaller in size.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang (screenshot by Udayveer Singh/Beebom)

Then, place a note block on its edge. Later, when we play the note block, the Allay linked to it will make our slime farm automatic.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang (screenshot by Udayveer Singh/Beebom)

Next, for our collection system to work, we need a storage area. For that, go beneath the new platform and place a hopper directly under the note block.

directly under the note block. Then surround it with three other hoppers, connecting each new hopper to the main one. Finally, place a chest underneath the main hopper.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang (screenshot by Udayveer Singh/Beebom)

The note block must keep playing automatically to keep Allay linked to it. For that, you must place the redstone repeaters and the redstone dust in the following format.

in the following format. Make sure that repeaters in your farm are facing the same direction as the ones in the image.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang (screenshot by Udayveer Singh/Beebom)

Then, bring your Allay to the note block and place a lever on the side of your note block.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang (screenshot by Udayveer Singh/Beebom)

Finally, give a slimeball to your Allay by right-clicking or using the secondary action key.

to your Allay by right-clicking or using the secondary action key. Now, activate the circuit by turning on the lever, but immediately break the lever as soon as you turn it on.

by turning on the lever, but immediately break the lever as soon as you turn it on. By doing so, the Redstone circuit will be stuck on an infinite loop and keep playing the note block again and again.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang (screenshot by Udayveer Singh/Beebom)

Best Tips to Efficiently Run a Slime Farm

If using Allay seems a bit complex, you can also use the following methods to collect slimeballs in your slime farm:

Hoppers chained on the floor of the farm

Water flow to transport slimeballs out of the farm

Hoppers in minecarts to collect and transport slimeballs

All of these methods yield similar results. You can also consider to follow the given tips below to run your farm efficiently than ever:

Try to create more number of platforms in your farm and try on expanding it as well. This will allow more slimes to spawn.

On each platform, you may spawn an iron golem as well that can help in pushing slimes to the death pit. Hence, slime balls will form faster than before.

Whatever your plans might be, now that you know how to make a slime farm in Minecraft, you will never run out of slimeballs to feed your frogs in Minecraft. But it is only one of the many survival farms you can make in the game.

Check out our guide on the best Minecraft farms and choose what you’re going to build next. With that said, what do you plan to do with so many slimeballs? Let us know in the comments below!