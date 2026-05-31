Honkai Star Rail 4.3 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Honkai Star Rail 4.3 is hours away, and it will finally reveal Asad Pramad in the game, one of the Lord Ravagers and a main antagonist in Planarcadia. The land of elation is also connected with the deceased Aeon of Voracity, which Blade is going to use to destroy Shuhu forever, purging his body of the curse. Excited for the update? Check our Honkai Star Rail 4.3 release date and time guide to learn when it goes live.

When Is Honkai Star Rail 4.3 Coming Out?

Honkai Star Rail 4.3 will be released on May 31, 2026, at 8 PM PST for the NA servers and June 1, 2026, at 11 AM CST for the rest of the world. There will be one new character in the Honkai Star Rail banners, so get ready to pull them in the next update. Here are the release dates and times for some of the other regions around the world:

California, USA : 8:00 PM PST on May 31, 2026

: 8:00 PM PST on May 31, 2026 Toronto, Canada : 11:00 PM EDT on May 31, 2026

: 11:00 PM EDT on May 31, 2026 Rome, Italy : 5:00 AM CET on June 1, 2026

: 5:00 AM CET on June 1, 2026 New Delhi, India : 8:30 AM IST on June 1, 2026

: 8:30 AM IST on June 1, 2026 Beijing, China : 11:00 AM CST on June 1, 2026

: 11:00 AM CST on June 1, 2026 Tokyo, Japan : 12:00 PM JST on June 1, 2026

: 12:00 PM JST on June 1, 2026 Melbourne, Australia : 1:00 PM AEST on June 1, 2026

: 1:00 PM AEST on June 1, 2026 Auckland, New Zealand: 3:00 PM NZST on June 1, 2026

Image Credit: Hoyoverse

The new character coming in the new update is Mortenax Blade. Along with him, many other amazing 5-star characters will also feature in the banners. So, grab HSR codes from our list here and get yourself some free Stellar Jades for the upcoming banners.

Honkai Star Rail (HSR) 4.3 Maintenance End Time

As always, Honkai Star Rail servers will close for approximately 5 hours to roll out the update. The maintenance period will start at 3 PM PST for NA servers on May 31, 2026. For the other servers, the maintenance will begin at 6 AM CST and end at 11 AM CST on June 1, 2026.

Region and Time Zone Start Time End Time New Delhi, India (IST) 3:30 AM 8:30 AM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 7:00 AM 12:00 PM California, USA (PST) 3:00 PM on May 31 8:00 PM on May 31 Beijing, China (CST) 6:00 AM 11:00 AM Toronto, Canada (EDT) 6:00 PM on May 31 11:00 PM on May 31 Rome, Italy (CEST) 12:00 AM on May 31 5:00 AM Melbourne, Australia (AEST) 8:00 AM 1:00 PM Auckland, New Zealand (NZST) 10:00 AM 3:00 PM

After the update goes live, players who were Trailblaze Level 4 or above before the maintenance begins will receive 300 Stellar Jades as compensation. Another thing to note is that the servers will remain closed during the maintenance, and players won’t be able to log into the game.

Honkai Star Rail (HSR) 4.3 Release Countdown Timer

Here is a handy Honkai Star Rail 4.3 release countdown timer so that you know exactly when the update drops, irrespective of your region.

Honkai Star Rail 4.3 Update Releases in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Honkai Star Rail 4.3 update is live now!

Honkai Star Rail 4.3 Preload Details

The preload for Honkai Star Rail 4.3 has already gone live. Here is the pre-install size for the Honkai Star Rail 4.3 update:

Pre-install size on PC : 3 GB

: 3 GB Pre-install size on Android and iOS: 2.1 GB

So, are you excited for the Honkai Star Rail 4.3 release date? If you are planning to pull for Blade’s new form, let us know in the comments below.