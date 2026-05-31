Honkai Star Rail 4.3 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

- HSR 4.3 is going to be released at 11:00 AM CST on June 1, 2026.
- The 4.3 maintenance will begin at 6:00 AM CST on June 1 and will last for 5 hours approximately.
- The preload is now available, and its size is 3 GB for PC and 2.1 GB for Mobile.
Honkai Star Rail 4.3 is hours away, and it will finally reveal Asad Pramad in the game, one of the Lord Ravagers and a main antagonist in Planarcadia. The land of elation is also connected with the deceased Aeon of Voracity, which Blade is going to use to destroy Shuhu forever, purging his body of the curse. Excited for the update? Check our Honkai Star Rail 4.3 release date and time guide to learn when it goes live.
When Is Honkai Star Rail 4.3 Coming Out?
Honkai Star Rail 4.3 will be released on May 31, 2026, at 8 PM PST for the NA servers and June 1, 2026, at 11 AM CST for the rest of the world. There will be one new character in the Honkai Star Rail banners, so get ready to pull them in the next update. Here are the release dates and times for some of the other regions around the world:
- California, USA: 8:00 PM PST on May 31, 2026
- Toronto, Canada: 11:00 PM EDT on May 31, 2026
- Rome, Italy: 5:00 AM CET on June 1, 2026
- New Delhi, India: 8:30 AM IST on June 1, 2026
- Beijing, China: 11:00 AM CST on June 1, 2026
- Tokyo, Japan: 12:00 PM JST on June 1, 2026
- Melbourne, Australia: 1:00 PM AEST on June 1, 2026
- Auckland, New Zealand: 3:00 PM NZST on June 1, 2026
The new character coming in the new update is Mortenax Blade. Along with him, many other amazing 5-star characters will also feature in the banners. So, grab HSR codes from our list here and get yourself some free Stellar Jades for the upcoming banners.
Honkai Star Rail (HSR) 4.3 Maintenance End Time
As always, Honkai Star Rail servers will close for approximately 5 hours to roll out the update. The maintenance period will start at 3 PM PST for NA servers on May 31, 2026. For the other servers, the maintenance will begin at 6 AM CST and end at 11 AM CST on June 1, 2026.
|Region and Time Zone
|Start Time
|End Time
|New Delhi, India (IST)
|3:30 AM
|8:30 AM
|Tokyo, Japan (JST)
|7:00 AM
|12:00 PM
|California, USA (PST)
|3:00 PM on May 31
|8:00 PM on May 31
|Beijing, China (CST)
|6:00 AM
|11:00 AM
|Toronto, Canada (EDT)
|6:00 PM on May 31
|11:00 PM on May 31
|Rome, Italy (CEST)
|12:00 AM on May 31
|5:00 AM
|Melbourne, Australia (AEST)
|8:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|Auckland, New Zealand (NZST)
|10:00 AM
|3:00 PM
After the update goes live, players who were Trailblaze Level 4 or above before the maintenance begins will receive 300 Stellar Jades as compensation. Another thing to note is that the servers will remain closed during the maintenance, and players won’t be able to log into the game.
Honkai Star Rail (HSR) 4.3 Release Countdown Timer
Here is a handy Honkai Star Rail 4.3 release countdown timer so that you know exactly when the update drops, irrespective of your region.
Honkai Star Rail 4.3 update is live now!
Honkai Star Rail 4.3 Preload Details
The preload for Honkai Star Rail 4.3 has already gone live. Here is the pre-install size for the Honkai Star Rail 4.3 update:
- Pre-install size on PC: 3 GB
- Pre-install size on Android and iOS: 2.1 GB
So, are you excited for the Honkai Star Rail 4.3 release date? If you are planning to pull for Blade’s new form, let us know in the comments below.
The HSR 4.3 maintenance will start at 03:00 PM PST for NA servers on May 31, 2026, and at 06:00 AM CST on June 1, 2026, for the remaining servers.
Honkai Star Rail 4.3 will be released at 11:00 AM CST on June 1, 2026.
The characters featured in HSR 4.3 banners are Mortenax Blade, Yao Guang, Cyrene, and Phainon.