Fortnite Shattered Live Event Teases Massive Map Changes in Chapter 7 Season 3

Epic Games has just revealed a new look at the upcoming Fortnite Shattered live event, and it looks like players are in for something special with the Chapter 7 Season 2 finale. It is packed with storyline content, with the Ice King and The Foundation essentially breaking the Island with their battle.

Fortnite Shattered Live Event Will Literally Break the Chapter 7 Island

The Fortnite Shattered live event teaser, shared by Epic on social media channels, opens with a shot of the Zero Point shards finally merging together after the Dark Voyager completed his mission. We then get to see Ben Starr’s The Visitor taking his helmet and dropping it to the ground. This confirms that we will get to see The Visitor get unmasked for the first time in the entire storyline.

When the island breaks, another begins…



June 5. Doors open at 6:20 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/hWU0KyD9mT — Fortnite (@Fortnite) May 30, 2026

The teaser then transitions to the Dark Voyager, who can be seen in what seems to be his final form, with the character being made of pure Chaos energy. This form is possibly the reason players have been looking for Fortnite Chaos Cubes throughout Chapter 7 Season 2. His look, along with the Dark Harvester, being attacked later in the teaser, confirms that he will have a huge role to play during the Shattered live event in Fortnite.

Of course, we see The Foundation leading the charge into battle with characters like The Imagined and Jules by his side. The Ice King can be seen exercising his true power, wielding the Reforged Infinity Blade and breaking the Island into pieces. This ties into the tagline for the live event: “When the Island breaks, another begins.”

If Epic actually presents these events during the Shattered live event, this might be players’ first look at the map changes.

Throughout the teaser, we hear The Visitor speaking, stating: “The stage is set. You chose your side. This ends now!” further reinforcing the Fortnite Showdown Rivalries event coming to a head in the Shattered live event. This might be hinting at a popular theory that this version of The Visitor is actually a spy working for the Dark Voyager, explaining his unmasking himself during the event.

As June 5 grows closer, this teaser has definitely raised the hype for the Shattered event for a lot of players. Are you excited about the Chapter 7 Season 2 finale live event? Tell us in the comments below!