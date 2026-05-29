Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 is Finally Removing COD Launcher’s Most Annoying Feature

Infinity Ward is taking Call of Duty back to its glory days with Modern Warfare 4. The devs have been making massive changes to the game, such as removing Omni-movement tech and adding plenty of new movement and gunplay mechanics. Among these changes, there is a minor yet significant change where Infinity Ward is finally eliminating the “update requires restart” prompt.

In all of the COD titles that have come out so far, players faced the “update requires restart” prompt every time the game downloads an update, even if they are already in the game. It was the most frustrating part of a Call of Duty game, as it required a mandatory restart of the COD launcher and the game before you could continue your campaign or multiplayer matches.

Finally, a long-requested fix to this issue is coming to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4, according to Infinity Ward. Starting MW4, forced restarts after every update will soon disappear from the Call of Duty games.

Image Credit: Activision

This may seem like a trivial change for outsiders, but only a Call of Duty fan knows the pain of getting forced to restart every time an update rolls out. This is a much-needed QoL improvement to the game. And Infinity Ward has been addressing the majority of player queries to deliver the best Call of Duty experience in Modern Warfare 4.

COD players are celebrating the news that Infinity Ward is working to get rid of the mandatory restarts after updates.“Thank god,” a longtime COD fan said. Another fan unexpectedly stated that he is going to miss the restarts from now on: “Sad to see this go. Really loved seeing all the update requires restart memes everywhere.”

Upon seeing Infinity Ward removing the restart prompt, fans have also started pitching in with their own suggestions, such as reducing the overall size of the game. “Now if they can just make it so the file size isn’t 200+ GB, that would be great,” one fan commented.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 is shaping up to be the best installment in the series yet, based on the previews. Let’s hope Infinity Ward actively listens to the player base and fixes the annoying issues we often run into. That said, what do you think about devs removing the annoying mandatory restarts in COD games? Let us know in the comments below.