MWC 2025: TCL 60 Series Brings E-Ink Experience to Budget Phones

TCL, a company popular for its affordable smart TVs, budget phones, and other home appliances, is taking it to MWC 2025 to introduce their new TCL 60 series of smartphones. These are the successor to their previous 50-series, and feature a 108MP camera along with a bigger battery life. They have revealed six phones in total, so go over them and see what they have to offer.

TCL 60 NxtPaper Series

Starting off, we have the TCL 60 SE NxtPaper 5G which comes with a 6.7-inch display at 120Hz refresh rate, 5,200 mAh battery, IP54 rating, and 18GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. It also has AI tools like writing assistant. It will be available at 189 euros.

Image Credit: TCL

Next, the TCL 60 NxtPaper (non-SE) comes with a slightly bigger 6.8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 108MP main camera, a similar 5,200 mAh capacity battery, 18GB RAM plus 512GB storage. At a price of 199 Euros, it is one of the best devices you can get for this price range with its attractive set of features.

Image Credit: TCL

Then there’s the TCL XE which was revealed in CES 2025. It features the same 6.8-inch display with a high refresh rate as the regular TCL 60 NxtPaper. However, it only comes with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. It has a 50MP main shooter and a 32MP selfie snapper. This is the phone that is slated to come out in the US at a $200 price while the rest are slated to be released in other European, Asian Latin American markets.

All NxtPaper phones offer a display experience similar to an E-ink reader. It’s easier on the eyes and doesn’t show reflections. They also feature a NxtPaper Key to turn on Max Ink Mode, which disables notifications and colors on the display, extending the battery life to almost a week.

Non-NxtPaper Series

Talking about the other smartphones in the 60 series, there’s the TCL 605 which has a 50MP camera, 5,200 mAh battery, and 128GB storage. Then there’s the TCL 60 SE, which sports a 6.67-inch screen, 50MP camera, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage. Next on the lineup is TCL 60 5G with a 6.8-inch panel with a fast 120Hz refresh rate, and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The CPU is coupled with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The non-NxtPaper phones will range from 109 to 169 Euros. Most of the lineup except for the 60 XE NxtPaper won’t be making their way to the US. Despite that, I think the new series seems quite promising with its specs, and it doesn’t hurt to have a little more competition in the budget smartphone segment, right?