MWC 2025: Honor Reveals “Alpha Plan” With AI Agents, New MagicBook, Earbuds Open, and More

The 2025 edition of MWC has had surprisingly fewer AI unveils compared to CES. However, no matter where you go, there’s always a scant chance that you may hear the word AI. Chinese smartphone maker Honor has announced at MWC 2025 that it’s working on revolutionizing AI across all phones with its Alpha Plan and also released the new set of MagicBook Pro, Honor Pad, Watch, and Earbuds Open devices.

Honor Alpha Plan

The Alpha Plan involves developing an open AI ecosystem, for which the firm will collaborate with Google and Qualcomm. The aim is to revolutionize Human-to-device interaction and for this, Honor will invest a whopping $10 billion into it for the next five years. Commenting on the partnership, Google’s managing director of consumer AI said:

We are working closely to deeply integrate Google’s Gemini AI models into Honor solutions, and create new possibilities for users around the world that were never before possible, while protecting their data security and user privacy.

Honor has planned three stages for the plan — an Agentic AI to develop intelligent devices, Physical AI to build seamless ecosystems, and AGI. The firm also unveiled Honor AI, the world’s first “GUI-based mobile agent” and demonstrated an AI that can book seats for you in a restaurant depending on your schedule and traffic. Honor first showcased its agentic AI at IFA24, but it was China-only at first.

Honor says these developments are a part of the firm’s Alpha Plan which aims to “co-create an intelligent ecosystem” with devices bridging the gap between AI and humans. With “AI as the new UI,” Honor will seemingly aim at developing AI agents that can get regular smartphone chores done intelligently without the user having to lift a finger. The firm calls 2025 as the “Year of AI agents.”

Honor MagicBook Pro 14

Image Credit: Honor

Honor did not announce new smartphones in the MWC but did launch a MagicBook Pro 14 with a whopping 92Wh battery and 3.1K 14.6-inch OLED display with 700 nits peak brightness. The laptop features Intel’s Core Ultra 5 225H or Core Ultra 9 285H processors, comes in 16, 24, or 32 GB RAM variants, and 1TB SSD. The MagicBook Pro 14 starts at $800.

Honor Pad V9

Image Credit: Honor

The brand showcased the Honor Pad v9 tablet, which is already out in China. It comes with a 2.8K 144Hz display, Dimensity 8350 Elite SoC, 10,100 mAh Si-Carbon battery with 66W charging, and MagicOS 9.0 based on Android 15. The tablet is on sale currently in the UK and Europe and costs $460.

Honor Watch 5 Ultra

Image Credit: Honor

Joining the cast is the Honor Watch 5 Ultra with a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display, Titanium Casing, and a 480 mAh battery that’s rated to last for up to 15 days. The Watch 5 Ultra runs Honor’s MagicOS 7.2 and comes with 8 GB of RAM. Besides, it features various health tracking features like Sleep Tracking, Heart Rate, and SpO2. Honor has priced the Watch 5 Ultra at $289, and it will go on sale in the EU.

Honor Earbuds Open

Image: Honor

The Honor Earbuds Open are the firm’s first open-style earbuds. They come with 16mm dynamic drivers with multi-point connectivity, a 3-mic system, and Active Noise Cancellation, which is a first for an open set of earbuds. Honor says the buds have built-in AI features like AI translation.

The battery on the buds is a 58 mAh unit with the charging case having 480 mAh in total. The firm claims they can last for 6 hours on a single charge and 22 hours total with the case. The Honor Earbuds Open come in two colors — Polar Gold and Polar Black, and cost $150. They are already on sale in the UK and Europe.

All-Ecosystem Exchange Technology

Image Credit: Honor

The firm also announced its “All-ecosystem Exchange Technology,” which, as the name suggests, can quickly transfer files to any phone regardless of the manufacturer. The company also announced that it will offer 7 years of software updates and security patches to its Magic 7 Pro series, and this will extend to future phones in the future.

Most of the devices mentioned above are available for purchase from Honor’s official Store. What are your thoughts on Honor’s Alpha Plan and the firm investing heavily in AI? Let us know in the comments below.